COP30: The Amazon calls for climate action

Every year, the world’s nations gather under one roof to confront humanity’s most pressing challenge — climate change. This year, that meeting takes on new weight. The 30th UN Climate Change Conference, or COP30, which began yesterday, runs until November 21, 2025, in Belém — the Brazilian city known as the gateway to the Amazon rainforest.

For Brazil, and indeed for the planet, this is more than a summit. It is a return to where it all began. Thirty-three years ago, in 1992, Brazil hosted the Rio Earth Summit, where the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was first signed. That historic treaty bound countries to work together to tackle global warming and laid the foundation for every climate conference since. Now, as COP30 comes home, the world faces a reckoning with the promises it made but has yet to keep.

What is a COP — and why it matters

A COP, or Conference of the Parties, brings together all nations that signed the 1992 climate treaty. It operates on a simple but powerful idea: that while climate change affects everyone, not all are equally responsible for it. Wealthier nations that have emitted most of the planet-warming gases must shoulder greater responsibility in fixing the problem.

Over time, these summits have produced major milestones — from the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 to the Paris Agreement in 2015 but also many disappointments. Despite decades of negotiations, global emissions continue to climb, and the 1.5°C target — the point beyond which the impacts become catastrophic is slipping out of reach. That’s why COP30 is seen as a reset moment, one that must bridge the gap between lofty promises and concrete action.

Why COP30 feels different

This year’s conference comes with a clear message from Brazil’s presidency: it’s time to deliver, not just declare. Unlike previous summits where new pledges dominated the headlines, Brazil is calling on nations to fulfil past commitments — from phasing out fossil fuels to scaling up renewable energy and mobilising climate finance for developing economies.

COP30 is also expected to be the first global summit to acknowledge the world’s failure to stay below the 1.5°C threshold. Scientists warn that surpassing it could unleash irreversible tipping points — from melting ice sheets to collapsing ecosystems. That makes the gathering in Belém not just another diplomatic event, but a defining moment for the planet’s future.

Symbolism runs deep. Hosting the summit in Belém, at the edge of the world’s largest rainforest, underlines the need to protect natural ecosystems that regulate the planet’s climate. It also gives a platform to Indigenous and local communities, who have long been the custodians of these lands.

Brazil’s government has made it clear that COP30 will not just be about emissions targets but about inclusion, equity, and environmental justice, ensuring that the world’s most vulnerable populations have a voice at the table.

The COP30 agenda and themes

At its heart, COP30 will focus on six key themes shaping the Action Agenda for the coming decade — each designed to connect negotiations with tangible impact on people, communities, and ecosystems.

The conference will explore strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen adaptation to climate change, and secure climate finance for developing economies. Other areas of focus include renewable energy and low-carbon technologies, forest and biodiversity preservation, and climate justice, addressing the social, economic, and human dimensions of global warming.

The structure of the event has been designed around Thematic Days, each dedicated to deep-diving into one or more pillars of this agenda:

> November 10–11 will set the tone with discussions on adaptation, cities, infrastructure, water, and waste management, alongside the bioeconomy, circular economy, and tourism. These days will lay the foundation for global resilience — ensuring that climate readiness is embedded across systems, sectors, and local governments.

> November 12–13 will turn to the human side of the climate equation, covering health, jobs, education, culture, justice, and human rights, as well as information integrity and workers’ rights. During these sessions, the new Global Ethical Stocktake will be introduced — a first-of-its-kind initiative reinforcing fairness, equity, and moral accountability in climate governance.

> November 14–15 will focus on the energy transition, examining the transformation of energy, industry, transport, trade, finance, carbon markets, and non-CO2 gases. The aim is to support the global push to triple renewable energy capacity, double energy efficiency, and transition away from fossil fuels in a just and equitable way.

> November 17–18 will elevate the themes of natural and community stewardship, centering on forests, oceans, and biodiversity, while spotlighting the voices of Indigenous peoples, local and traditional communities, children and youth, and small and medium entrepreneurs. The sessions will highlight inclusive, nature-aligned solutions rooted in local experience.

> Finally, November 19–20 will turn to the future of food and equity, focusing on agriculture, food systems, food security, fisheries, and family farming, alongside gender and diversity issues such as women’s empowerment, Afrodescendant inclusion, and digital equity.

The closing sessions will also emphasise the pivotal role of science, technology, and artificial intelligence in driving innovation and governance for climate solutions.

Who will be in the room

Nearly 200 countries are expected to send delegations, alongside thousands of representatives from the private sector, non-profits, academia and civil society. Among the most vocal groups will be the Alliance of Small Island States, whose nations face rising sea levels, and the G77 + China, representing developing countries that demand stronger financial support for adaptation and resilience.

The BASIC group — Brazil, South Africa, India and China is likely to play a major role, reflecting the growing influence of the Global South in shaping climate policy. With the United States taking a step back from its traditional leadership role, other powers are seizing the opportunity to redefine what climate cooperation looks like in a multipolar world.

COP30 at a glance

Event: 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30)

Dates: November 10–21, 2025

Venue: Belém, Pará State, Brazil

Host Nation: Brazil

Focus: Delivering on past pledges, protecting forests, financing climate justice

Themes: Energy transition, biodiversity, food systems, social development, cities and innovation

Significance: First COP to be held in the Amazon; marks 33 years since the Rio Earth Summit

Participants: 190+ countries, world leaders, NGOs, youth, and civil society