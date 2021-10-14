Contributing to Green Projects

For 65 years the enterprise has provided innovative solutions for its clients

Laticrete, the pioneers in the industry, offers the most comprehensive array of LEED products and services. This year the brand celebrated its 65th anniversary of providing technology, products, and services for installations and repairs for the construction market. Architecturally specified and professionally endorsed, Laticrete offers a dedication to quality that results in globally proven solutions for virtually every tile and stone installation, waterproofing, façade application, and flooring.

Laticrete is committed to providing innovative, sustainable, and safe products to assure a better quality of life for future generations. In its efforts for safety and transparency, the company offers Greenguard certifications, Gev Emicode certifications, test reports, material safety data sheets (SDS), and more. As the first manufacturer of tile and stone installation materials to earn and offer the Greenguard Environmental Institute (GEI) certification, Laticrete offers independently tested and certified products that meet the highest “Green” standards for low volatile organic compounds (VOC) in commercial and domestic construction.

The green certifications including DCL provides assurance that the specified Laticrete systems meet appropriate indoor air quality standards for (VOCs), guaranteeing healthy and safe indoor air quality, including a wide array of low VOC products from adhesives and underlayments, waterproofing and crack suppression, thin-bed adhesives, epoxy adhesives, and grout. As a part of the green initiative, Laticrete gifted indoor plants, which act as natural air purifiers and remove pollutants, to the valued customers, spreading the message ‘Green makes you clean’. Faisal Saleem, the President and COO of Laticrete International and Ritesh Singh, General Manager, Middle East and Africa jointly inaugurated the programme.