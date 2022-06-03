Constant Muscle Pain A Worry? Not Anymore

OMRON E3 offers a drug free pain relief solution to musculoskeletal pain

Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 10:48 AM

Our bodies are subject to constant pressure and wear and tear, resulting in aching and sore muscles every now and then. In today’s hectic world with sliding deadlines and short notices, we sometimes tend to take our health for granted, which leads to long-term problems such as muscular pains and aches. While our body is surprisingly self-reliant and self-healing, making most muscle aches and pains go away on their own within a short time, sometimes pain becomes chronic and longer lasting, leading to life-altering situations and an over-reliance to pain relieving drugs.

Musculoskeletal pain is attributed to tension, stress, overuse and minor injuries. This type of pain is usually localised, affecting just a few muscles or a small part of your body. However, they can severely hamper mobility and disrupt one’s lifestyle unless they are immediately addressed. Sore muscles can happen to people of all ages and genders. Muscle aches may come on six to 12 hours after a workout and last up to 48 hours. Other times, repeated use of the same muscle overtime can also lead to pain.

TENS — Effective pain management solution

One of the more common pain management technique is nerve stimulation, which is a technique that aims to relieve pain using an electrical current. TENS, which stands for ‘Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation’ involves sending small, low-voltage electrical impulses to a specific nerve via electrodes placed on the skin. The procedure aims to modify the way neurons send signals and prevent pain signals from reaching the brain.

Say goodbye to muscle pain

OMRON understands the discomfort of muscle pain and has brought to the market OMRON E3 Intense, which is a drug-free pain reliever, with six pre-set programmes for back, shoulders, joints and muscles. The device is based on TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) technology, which is clinically proven and widely used by physiotherapists and pain specialists. A machine that uses the TENS principle, woks on stimulating the nerve. The mechanism of the machine consists of an electrical impulse generator connected to electrodes placed on your skin. It works by delivering small electrical impulses to stimulate the mechanisms that cause pain. A TENS machine can relieve pain through three different ways:

1. Blocking the transmission of pain signals to the brain

2. Stimulating the production of endorphins — natural painkillers

3. Improving blood circulation

With the E3 Intense, you can customise your treatment. The versatility of the device allows you to choose from any one of the pre-programmed zones: back, shoulders, joints, arms, legs, sole or feet and adjust the intensity level which suits you the best.

Other features

The E3 Intense features a compact design for use at home, work or travelling by plane and train. The device is intuitive and easy to use. With a large display, you can easily choose a programme and see the remaining treatment time at a glance. It offers an alternative to drugs, providing pain relief. Other added benefits include its portability, automatic programmes for dedicated body zones, three massage modes, 15 intensity levels and washable pads.