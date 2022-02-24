Considering a UK boarding education?

“Learning Together, Working Together & Leading Together” GMU’s dedication to improving the quality of medical education has been the cornerstone of its growth trajectory
Supplements1 hour ago
A UK boarding education is increasingly popular with local and expat families living in the Middle East; it provides stability of education, a stepping stone to university and educational support in a safe secure environment.
One of the most valuable gifts we can give our children is an education, the opportunity to be the best they can be, to unlock their potential and give them support and encouragement. You may have a number of different options when choosing your child’s educational pathway and it is well worth looking at them all, with an open mind before making a decision.
So, what is boarding school life really like? Structured, busy, opportunities to try new activities, being with friends 24/7; the school days are longer and include time for homework (called ‘prep’), the weeks may be longer too with Saturday morning school and sports matches on a Saturday afternoon. The facilities for sport and the arts are excellent and would fulfil the dream of any budding actor, golfer, singer, footballer, dancer; imagine having access to those facilities throughout the school day, after school and weekends. The boarding house becomes central to boarding life, as well as a bedroom (or dorm) and it offers a place to relax with friends and as parents this is likely to be your first point of contact. The boarding experience encourages independence, confidence, courtesy, courage, kindness and compassion from living in a diverse and truly international environment; students are encouraged to develop skills in leadership, risk evaluation, problem solving, team working, organisation and decision-making — excellent preparation for life beyond school.
If you would like to consider the option of a UK boarding education, contact us today. We have been offering families free impartial help and advice to find the right school for over 20 years. The exhibition is a good place to start your search, come and talk to our education consultants and heads of over 20 schools. We look forward to meeting you!
“Learning Together, Working Together & Leading Together” GMU’s dedication to improving the quality of medical education has been the cornerstone of its growth trajectory
Supplements1 hour ago
Grow and evolve with Murdoch University Dubai’s Global MBA programme
Supplements1 day ago
On the rising need for teaching strategic leadership in the students to prepare them with skills and capabilities for the real world
Supplements1 day ago
Equipping students to be ready for the new demands of the modern workplace
Supplements1 day ago
The University of Manchester opens admissions for part-time MSc in Financial Management for working professionals
Supplements1 day ago
Ajman University College of Business Administration’s portfolio of programmes offer strong brand recognition coupled with excellent ROIs for individuals looking to make a mark in their profession
Supplements1 day ago
Excellent rankings, world-class facilities and international collaborations underpin business and finance programmes at AUS
Supplements1 day ago
Head of Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s Edinburgh Business School Professor Paul Hopkinson on the multiple benefits of pursuing a business degree that makes young job professionals future assets for their companies
Supplements1 day ago