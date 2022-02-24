Considering a UK boarding education?

Sara Sparling,Director and Education Consultant,Anderson Education

Visit the UK Boarding School Exhibition to find out about the many benefits and opportunities

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 10:02 AM

A UK boarding education is increasingly popular with local and expat families living in the Middle East; it provides stability of education, a stepping stone to university and educational support in a safe secure environment.

One of the most valuable gifts we can give our children is an education, the opportunity to be the best they can be, to unlock their potential and give them support and encouragement. You may have a number of different options when choosing your child’s educational pathway and it is well worth looking at them all, with an open mind before making a decision.

So, what is boarding school life really like? Structured, busy, opportunities to try new activities, being with friends 24/7; the school days are longer and include time for homework (called ‘prep’), the weeks may be longer too with Saturday morning school and sports matches on a Saturday afternoon. The facilities for sport and the arts are excellent and would fulfil the dream of any budding actor, golfer, singer, footballer, dancer; imagine having access to those facilities throughout the school day, after school and weekends. The boarding house becomes central to boarding life, as well as a bedroom (or dorm) and it offers a place to relax with friends and as parents this is likely to be your first point of contact. The boarding experience encourages independence, confidence, courtesy, courage, kindness and compassion from living in a diverse and truly international environment; students are encouraged to develop skills in leadership, risk evaluation, problem solving, team working, organisation and decision-making — excellent preparation for life beyond school.

If you would like to consider the option of a UK boarding education, contact us today. We have been offering families free impartial help and advice to find the right school for over 20 years. The exhibition is a good place to start your search, come and talk to our education consultants and heads of over 20 schools. We look forward to meeting you!