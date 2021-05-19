Connecting learners with top educators

Come June 2021, GETEX will provide a one-stop destination to unite students with local and international universities in Dubai, with utmost safety protocols in place

Following a pro-active vaccine rollout, the opening of the economy and a speedy recovery to normal life, parents and students are getting ready to put Covid-19 behind them and dive back into their education pursuits. Despite Covid-19 having disrupted life as we know it, UAE's education sector has shown great resilience, sending out a loud and clear message to communities that to secure a better future for ourselves, quality education is non-negotiable.

To support this eager demand for education, the region's leading education and training event, GETEX, is highly anticipated by students and learners. The show is set to be held live and in-person at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre from June 9 to 12 and is expected to gather hundreds of eager education seekers who are at the threshold of college life and actively looking for higher education, professional development and training enrollments in the upcoming 2021/2022 semesters.

Face to face interactions with educators a must for students

GETEX will be a pivotal platform for students to meet admission personnel face to face from leading schools and universities. The event will also give students the chance to compare university rankings, fee structures, admission timelines and funding opportunities all under one roof.

After the roller coaster of changes and uncertainty that students faced in their education during the recent Covid-19 crises, GETEX will provide them with a stabilising and trusted space where they can plan their next steps with student counsellors and get all their concerns addressed in a nurturing and friendly environment.

Top-tier education providers offering major financial incentives

This year, GETEX will provide the ideal gateway for almost 10,000 Arab and expat students to connect with exhibitors from more than 10 countries and seek detailed information about more than 500 featured educational programmes. Students will also have the opportunity to learn about Fall 2021 semester scholarships, grants and financial aid programmes that are on offer by leading educational institutes to alleviate some of the financial pressures on families and individuals. They will also have the opportunity to discuss 2021 timetables and curriculum with experts at hand so they can plan their educational pursuits early and get prepared for college admission processes. Extensive information about transfer and exchange programmes will also be readily available and educators will guide students to choose the most suitable course(s) correlating to their career path.

Middlesex University and the University of Birmingham are just some of the top-tier education institutes showcasing their world-class education at the show, along with other major Dubai-based campuses.

Students get ready to navigate thousands of specialisations

At GETEX, students and learners will gain the necessary proficiencies to make the right career moves whatever they are looking to pursue, including but not limited to: art and design, communication, business management, media, journalism, health and education, science and technology, law, accounting and finance, computer science, psychology, and many more. The show will be featuring all possible study levels such as undergraduate programmes, masters and doctorate programmes, technical and occupational courses, skills training as well as general education.

A new normal, a new campus

To prepare for a post-Covid-19 world, education institutes have recently been busy renovating and re-engineering their onsite campuses to welcome new and existing students to the future space of learning. GETEX will be an important catalyst to prepare learners for the digital future and help them experience innovation-driven learning so they can gain the necessary skills they need to face the future. The show will also highlight alternative ways to impart education by using cutting-edge technology, hybrid learning and e-learning platforms will also be discussed at length. The event will also host the region's leading accommodation facility dedicated to students. The Myriad Dubai is a fully integrated, urban-style student living community - safe, secure comfortable and convenient - designed to cater to the wants and needs of the modern student.

Other education-powered features a major attraction

In addition to being a showcase of top education providers, the show will host the eighth edition of the Counsellors Forum titled 'Nurturing a Resilient Generation', where over 50 student counsellors, attending by invitation only, will share their perspectives via a series of presentations and panel discussions. Additionally, the Career Advisory section on the show floor is the latest initiative by GETEX that will help students gain insights into the global employment scene and human resource forces impacting multinational companies as well as big corporations. It will also offer vast opportunities for students to network with top employers in the region.

Discuss your future with educators in a Covid-19 free environment

GETEX will be held at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, which is a Bureau Veritas SafeGuard Label certified venue, strictly adhering to all Covid-19 safety guidelines by Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Municipality.

At GETEX, visitors can be sure that they will be in a safe, secure and fully sanitised environment so that they can comfortably browse through the show with complete confidence.

Transport options for visitors are plentiful including accessible parking, bus/taxi rides as well as fully functional metro rides for convenient access to the exhibition halls.

For more information, visit http://www.mygetex.com/.