Connecting global construction industry

The 42nd edition of The Big 5 exhibition began with splendour yesterday, and promises to help further innovation in the Middle East

Construction professionals from across the region are in Dubai for The Big 5, the only live, in-person event connecting the construction community in 2021. Now in its 42nd edition, The Big 5 is free to attend for all pre-registered visitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and will go on until September 15 in-person and online until November 17.

The Big 5 is the foremost Middle East construction event providing leading-edge innovation, knowledge, and business opportunities for industry players around the world to connect, grow, and succeed.

Taking place annually in Dubai since 1979, the event has launched hundreds of thousands of products boosting the expansion of emerging markets. It has facilitated partnerships, advanced knowledge and industry best practices, while serving as the gateway for international companies to access the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions.

Visiting professionals, including architects, engineers, contractors, project managers and more can connect with over 1,200 exhibitors from 50 countries at the event, gaining access to the latest construction products and solutions from around the world to accelerate market growth following Covid-19 impact.

Josine Heijmans, Vice President at organiser dmg events, had commented: “It has been some time since we have been able to welcome the industry to live in-person events and we are delighted to be back at DWTC next week. There is no faster way to establish customer connections, reconnect with key industry stakeholders and debate future development than through face-to-face communication and the opportunity to do so couldn’t be more vital as the region’s construction sector rebounds and enters a new era.”

The real estate and construction industry represent the essence of the UAE’s economy. For years, the health of real estate has determined the strength of the economy.According to Mordor Intelligence, The UAE construction market was valued at $101.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of $133.53 billion by 2026, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.69 per cent from 2021 to 2026.

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to boost the market especially in the hospitality segment — there are around 161 projects/45,753 rooms underway.

The outlook looks promising as the government continues with its infrastructure plans, given various government initiatives like the Energy Strategy 2050, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, and the Dubai Tourism Strategy. The Abraham Accords with Israel has brought the development of a joint strategy to boost cooperation in the energy sector.

Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, which was recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai maps out Dubai’s sustainable development for the next two decades while reinforcing its reputation as a destination for investment, commerce, business and tourism.

In July Dubai’s Land Department reported 6,388 transactions worth Dh14.79 billion in June, the highest in value since 2014. This is 44.33 per cent higher in terms of volume and 33.2 per cent in value compared to May 2021.

It is under this promising outlook that The Big 5 is taking place. Brands at The Big 5 cover the full construction cycle; not only do they showcase products across dedicated sectors, it also runs alongside nine specialised events enabling industry professionals to source building solutions from around the globe for every stage of the construction projects with specialised events including The Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, Windows, Doors and Facades Event, Gulf Glass, HVAC R Expo, The Big 5 Solar, Middle East Stone, Urban Design and Landscape Expo, and FM Expo.

The event also includes high-level summits, practical seminars, CPD-certified workshops.The Big 5 incorporates a technology focus through its broad offering with features such as the all-new Digital Construction World, Intelligent Buildings and Offsite and Modular product sectors, Start-Up City, and the exclusive FutureTech Construction Summit.The event also offers over 70 free-to-attend Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certified talks delivered by 150 global speakers and covering critical topics such as Digital Twins, AI, Sustainability and Project Management, presenting a unique opportunity for visitors to stay up to date on trends in the sector.

One of the exhibitors in Polycon, an established leader in the MENA region’s industrial supplies market, whose manufacturing philosophy has always been focused on quality and service following strict quality assurance that meets the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.In addition, The Big 5 Global Construction Leaders’ Summit launches this year, set to be kicked off by Sami Al Qamzi, Director General, Department of Economic Development — Government of Dubai, and scheduled to explore vital industry developments and long-term opportunities.

Finally, The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards recognised industry success across 15 categories, celebrating achievements of the sector that go beyond traditional measures of project delivery. The awards recognise sustainable development, technological, and digital achievements in the construction industry promoting its resilience. It also recognises firms for their team collaboration, partnerships, and individual leadership.

The Big 5 provides a safe environment for face-to-face business following the dmg ‘All Secure’ protocol and in collaboration with DWTC and local health authorities. The Big 5 will have all the right measures in place to ensure every exhibitor/attendee’s visit is productive and safe, including wider aisles, sanitisation, social distancing and masks.

Online access is available at www.thebig5.com. With inputs from dmg events.