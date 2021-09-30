Connecting GCC to Germany

Dr Rainer Buhtz, Head of Language Department and Deputy Director, at Goethe-Institut Gulf-Region in Abu Dhabi, explains how the institute can work towards better ties between the GCC and Germany

What does the Goethe-Institut do?

The Goethe-Institut is the worldwide acting and official cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany. It promotes German language abroad, fosters international cultural collaboration and conveys a comprehensive image of Germany.

In the Gulf region, the Goethe-Institut was first established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi. It coordinates the activities of its two branches in Dubai (founded 2007) and in Muscat (founded 2012). From Abu Dhabi, we also initiate programmes in the other emirates, as well as other Gulf countries.

Our aim is to encourage intercultural exchange and dialogue, thereby initiating projects that strengthen the cultural exchange and open new perspectives of collaboration for our countries. We offer German language classes (online and in-house courses) and cooperate with teachers for German as a foreign language at private and public schools.

In the Gulf region, you may attend in-house classes and take exams in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat. Registration for our upcoming next term is ongoing.

The director of Goethe-Institut is Fareed Majari who is in-charge of initiating and organising cultural events.

We have an online exhibition coming up — ‘Love Labour Leisure’ — that investigates the cultural life of migrant workers in the UAE through the lenses of visual art, film, performance and music. Foreign nationals make up the majority of the population in the countries of the Gulf, and more than 80 per cent of the population in Qatar and the UAE. In this online exhibition, we will be exploring the cultural implications of these demographics.

Artists include Saba Quizilbash, Amira Tajdin, Eisa Jocson, Vikram Divecha, Augustin Paredes, Riyas Komu, Mohamed Somji and Anahita Razmi.

Can you tell us about your role and function?

I am in charge of all aspects of language activities of this Goethe-Institut: evaluate and diversify our course portfolio, find the best price options for our products, supervising the German language exams, hiring qualified teachers, monitoring our quality management system, stay in contact with schools which also offer German language classes to their students, acquiring new customers, stay in contact with partners around the Golf (Doha, Kuwait-City, Manama).

Can you explain on the courses offered at the institute?

Our courses and exams are conducted by high qualified teachers and follow a communicative approach. We offer courses for children, teens and adults as well. If you learn German in the Goethe-Institut at Abu Dhabi or Dubai, you could continue your studies in around 150 Goethe-Instituts around the world.

The past few years have seen a spike in the number of people enrolling in German language courses. What do you attribute this spike to?

On the one hand, Germany, with its good job opportunities and a strong economy, is an attractive destination in the heart of Europe. On the other hand, universities in Germany offer high-end education with very affordable conditions — no study fees.

How important is it promote the study of German abroad and encourage international cultural exchange?

It is helpful to inform interested people about the opportunities und costs of higher education in Germany compared to other offers.

To know more, contact:

Mona Osman by emailing her on studyingermany@goethe.de

For more information, visit: https://www.goethe.de/gulfregion and

https://www.goethe.de/.