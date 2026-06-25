Connected care: How Aster DM Healthcare built the UAE’s most comprehensive medical ecosystem

We tend to experience healthcare in moments — a clinic visit for a sudden fever, a consultation with a specialist, a hospital stay during a serious illness. But health is not a series of isolated events. It is a continuous journey, shaped by prevention, treatment, recovery, and the long stretch of life in between.

For decades, healthcare systems everywhere have been built around sickness rather than health — designed to react when something goes wrong, not to keep people well in the first place. Patients have paid the price in fragmentation: repeating their story at every door, falling through the gaps between providers, navigating a system that was never designed around them. At Aster, we set out to change that.

In the UAE, we have built an integrated healthcare ecosystem around a single principle — that care should follow the patient, not the other way around. Spanning primary care clinics, multi-specialty hospitals, advanced surgical centres, home care, and digital health, the network connects every stage of the patient journey into one continuum. The result is simple but rare: patients move seamlessly between services while remaining held by one connected system. Wherever they are on their health journey, they stay in hands that know them.

The pillars of the ecosystem

Aster hospitals: Five multi-specialty hospitals delivering advanced healthcare across the UAE. Our flagship hospitals, Aster Hospital Mankhool (#4) and Aster Hospital Al Qusais (#10), were recognized in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026 rankings. Mankhool was further honored among the Middle East's Best Specialized Hospitals for Bone, Joint & Spine Care, while Al Qusais was recognized for Advanced Neurosciences. Both hospitals are also recognized as Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics and Neurosciences respectively.

Robotic surgery and advanced technology: Major investments in robotic-assisted surgery and the upcoming robotic rehab center bring internationally benchmarked surgical and recovery care directly to UAE residents, eliminating the need to travel abroad for specialised treatment.

Aster Clinic: The backbone of the ecosystem, encompassing 80 neighborhood locations that serve as the trusted first touchpoint for multi-speciality primary care and long-term continuity.

Access Clinic: Affordable healthcare designed specifically for the workforce and low-insurance segments, supporting the community that keeps the UAE running.

The seamless journey: This continuity allows a patient to walk into an Aster Clinic, be referred to a specialist at an Aster Hospital, and progress seamlessly from consultation to advanced and complex treatments — including robotic surgery and neuro-rehabilitation — before returning home with support from Aster Home Care, with myAster, our unified digital platform for booking specialist appointments and ordering pharmacy products, connecting every step of the journey. Your medical history and your care team remain unified, ensuring you never have to re-explain your story or fall through the cracks.

When care is connected, the patient stops being a file passed between departments and becomes a person we follow through life — spending less time navigating systems and more time on what matters most: their health. That is the difference between running hospitals and building a health system.

Digital-first care: Proactive and always present

A truly connected ecosystem cannot be bound by the walls of a clinic or the operating hours of a hospital. Our digital infrastructure makes care available to every patient at any hour — turning healthcare from a place you go into a companion that travels with you. That promise is anchored by myAster, the number-one free medical app on iOS and Android in the UAE. With over 4 million unique visitors and more than a million appointments booked, the app is the connective tissue of the network, linking teleconsultations, online pharmacy delivery, digital lab reports, and home care into a single, intuitive interface.

Behind the technology is a simple commitment: no patient should ever face a medical concern alone. Whether it is booking a check-up on the app or reaching our 24/7 call centre in the middle of the night, help is always one touch away. This is why Newsweek named Aster among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals (2026) — an honour that recognises far more than advanced machines. It recognises a system built to listen, adapt, and serve people whenever and wherever they need it.

Preventive care and wellness: Getting ahead of disease

Real healthcare does not wait for a crisis; it works to prevent one. We have deliberately moved our definition of medicine upstream — from treating illness to preserving health. The reason is plain: a system that only treats sickness will always be one step behind the people it serves. By investing in prevention and early detection, we help individuals and families take control of their health before modern life takes its toll.

That work is delivered through a network of clinics built around the conditions and life stages that matter most. From Diabetes 360 Care and Ortho 360 Care to dedicated Women’s and Children’s Clinics, AgeWell with Aster for elder health, and the Child Development Centre, each is designed around the daily realities of the patients it serves — managing chronic conditions with expertise, continuity, and genuine empathy.

To make wellness a practical, everyday choice, we offer comprehensive preventive health packages for individuals and corporate teams, designed to catch the early markers of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer — alongside modern offerings such as IV wellness drips at select clinics. The aim is to close the gap between staying well and seeking treatment, so that good health becomes something we help people maintain, not just restore.

Reaching communities: Healthcare beyond clinic walls

Our responsibility does not end at the doors of our facilities. Through corporate wellness partnerships, we bring health screenings, occupational health services, and preventive programmes directly into the workplace — keeping the UAE’s diverse workforce healthy, informed, and productive.

This commitment to accessibilty is clearest in our health camps. By bringing essential screenings — blood pressure, blood sugar, and clinical consultations — to workers who may not otherwise reach a clinic, we catch undiagnosed conditions early, reduce avoidable hospitalisations, and put a simple principle into practice: healthcare equity is a shared responsibility, and the private sector has a real part to play in public health.

Home care: The full circle of care

The true measure of a health system is not only how it treats people when they are sick, but how it supports them as they heal. Recovery does not end at the discharge desk. For the elderly, the post-surgical, and the chronically ill, the home is where the most important phase of recovery happens. Aster at Home brings the same clinical standards as our hospitals directly to the bedside — expert doctors, nursing, physiotherapy, post-operative and wound care, specialised elder care, and wellness support such as IV therapy — in the comfort of a familiar environment.

Home care is the final link in a complete chain. From that first neighbourhood clinic visit, through advanced hospital treatment and robotic surgery, to digital access and community outreach, the journey comes full circle. That is what connected care means at Aster: not a patient passing through a system, but a person cared for, at every stage of life.