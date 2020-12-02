Congenial ties: Diplomats and leaders on UAE National Day

Partners in progress across the globe come together to wish the UAE and its Leadership on the 49th UAE National Day.

Giuseppe Finocchiaro

Consul-General of Italy, Dubai & Northern Emirates

Having been recently assigned as Consul-General of Italy in Dubai and Northern Emirates, it is my great pleasure and honour to join the celebration of the UAE National Day. I extend my sincere congratulations to the Rulers of the seven emirates, citizens and expatriates on this occasion. Wishing continuous progress and prosperity."





Ahmed Amjad Ali

Consul-General of Pakistan, Dubai & Northern Emirates

My heartfelt felicitations to the leadership and people of United Arab Emirates on the auspicious occasion of 49th National Day from the Pakistani Leadership, Consulate General of Pakistan and Pakistani Community. Best wishes and prayers for enduring peace, continued prosperity and progress of the UAE.







Paul Raymond P Cortes

Consul-General of The Philippines, Dubai & Northern Emirates

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, along with the Filipino community in the UAE, particularly those in Dubai and the Northern Emirates join the nation and 200 other different ethnicities and nationalities as we commemorate 49 years of the UAE. For the past 30 years, from a few thousand, Filipinos now comprise one of the five largest communities in the UAE and many consider this their second home as they have raised their children and their families and have partaken of the numerous economic opportunities that this country has offered to visionaries and achievers. That the UAE continues to welcome Filipinos and the rest of the world who seek to achieve their potential speaks volumes of how the UAE opens its arms to those who dare to dream and are determined to make the global community an even better place to live, not only for this generation but the succeeding ones as well. May the UAE continue to pave for humanity hope, courage, and resolute will for all those who wish to make their dreams come true.







Nalinda Wijerathna

Consul-General of Sri Lanka, Dubai & Northern Emirates

My warm congratulations to the leadership and citizens of the UAE on the occasion of their 49th National Day! In less than 50 years, the UAE has established itself as an important regional and international player. The UAE's remarkable achievements in the field of space, healthcare and regional peace are the result of the consistent leadership. We wish them the very best 'Towards the next 50'.





Aída Salamanca

Director UAE, British Council

On this momentous occasion, I would like to express how proud we are to contribute to the growth of this wonderful nation. This is a pivotal moment for the UAE, and we are excited to play our part by strengthening relations between the UK and the UAE and supporting our young people. I wish all the best to the UAE and a Happy National Day to all.









Dorian Barak

Co-Founder, UAE-Israel Business Council

On behalf of the UAE-Israel Business Council, we wish the UAE leadership and people a Happy National Day. We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his bold leadership and vision in creating a new Middle East, one where we can all prosper. We thank the people of the United Arab Emirates for their warm welcome. In just a few months following the announcement of the Abraham Accord, nearly 3,000 Emirati and Israel businesses have joined the council in a desire to do business with one another and we are incredibly proud to help facilitate many of the business partnerships between our two great nations.







Amedeo Scarpa

Director, Italian Trade Agency



On the occasion of the 49th National Day of the UAE, the Italian Trade Agency in Dubai extends its sincere congratulations and wishes of peace, progress and prosperity to the Leaders and citizens of this tolerant and inclusive nation.

On this solemn day, we reiterate our efforts to strengthen the commercial ties between

Italy and the UAE for the years to come. We trust in a future of success, advancement, and development by the means of friendship and strategic partnership between our two nations.







Yusuffali MA,

Chairman, LuLu Group

I've always believed in the resilient spirit and vigorous character of this great nation and its multi-ethnic community. Even though this year has posed many challenges to us, I am fully positive and confident that with the great efforts of our visionary leaders and the government we will soon overcome all adversities and continue on our march towards peace, progress and innovation. On the occasion of the UAE National Day, I humbly convey my warmest greetings and will continue to support this recovery phase with our organisation's expansion plans, business development activities and social initiatives across UAE. I will always and forever be indebted and proud to be part of this great country for almost five decades.







Shabbir Merchant

Managing Director, Champion Neon

The UAE celebrates its 49th National Day this year - a celebration of unity and peace. The UAE is my home country, where I have enjoyed more than four prosperous decades. My businesses at Champion Group have flourished with the progress of our country and its relentless efforts by government authorities, especially with Expo 2020 Dubai next year that will elevate tourism and the economy. Our great leadership always strives to maintain peace, prosperity and tolerance within the country - for both social and economic progress. The UAE National Day celebration is very close to our hearts because we are proud to call it our home. This year, the National Day celebrations coincide with a five-day public holiday across the UAE. However, we must follow precautionary guidelines set by the authorities to help control the spread of Covid-19 and stay safe at all times.









Mauro Marzocchi

Secretary General, Italian Industry & Commerce Office in the UAE



On the day of the UAE National Day, we celebrate the 49 years of the constitution of this great country and also the deep relationships that bind Italy and the UAE, with the very wide range of relationships in every area that continue to strengthen and consolidate, favoured from an ancient and ever-present friendship. The anniversary of the constitution of a nation is a solemn moment that the Italian Chamber also wants to celebrate on behalf of the many Italians who consider the emirates their adopted nation and where they have decided to live. With the greatest admiration, we want to extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes for a prosperous and satisfying future for the whole nation and its citizens. Long live the UAE!