Congenial ties: Ambassadors on UAE National Day

Partners in progress across the globe come together to wish the UAE and its Leadership on the 49th UAE National Day.





Mohammed Abu Zafar

Ambassador, People's Republic of Bangladesh

I would like to extend our heartiest felicitations and warmest greetings to the brotherly people and the Government of the UAE on the occasion of the 49th National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

We feel proud of the UAE's spectacular achievements over the last five decades.

The Bangladeshi community in the UAE also feel proud for being a part of the UAE's economic development and truly multicultural society.

While celebrating this great festivity with the brotherly people, the Bangladeshi community expresses their firm resolve to continue playing their part in further achievements of the UAE in whatever capacity possible. I hope that the existing close and brotherly relations between our countries would be further augmented in the days ahead.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish Their Highnesses, visionary leaders of the UAE, good health, long life and personal well-being as well as peace and continued prosperity.

Long live Bangladesh-UAE brotherly ties!







Marcy Grossman

Ambassador, Canada

On behalf of the Government of Canada and Canadians everywhere, it is an honour and a pleasure to extend my most sincere congratulations on the 49th anniversary of this beautiful country. Despite the challenges that 2020 has brought, the UAE leadership, its citizens, and residents have much to celebrate over the last year - notably in science, technology, and diplomacy. Canada looks forward to continuing to work alongside the UAE towards a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for all. On behalf of all 40,000 Canadians in the UAE, wishing everyone a very Happy National Day.









Xavier Chatel

Ambassador, France

To my Emirati friends, I would like, on behalf of the French government, to extend my warmest congratulations for the National Day.

The past 49 years have been, between our two nations, the path of two friends who always stood by one another, in good times and in bad times. A friendship for all weathers. A choice of the heart and a choice of the mind.

The UAE should be proud of their incredible achievements during these five decades. And so should our friendship, which has given us a rock-solid strategic partnership, a Louvre, a Sorbonne, and the confidence to keep building a future together. I promise you there is more to come!

Long live the UAE, and long live our friendship!







Ernst Peter Fischer

Ambassador, Germany

On the occasion of on the UAE's 49th National Day, it is a great pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations to the people of the UAE. Germany is proud to count the UAE among its close friends and partners. It is with great admiration that we follow how the UAE is mastering the art of being at the vanguard of technological innovation, structural change and regional peace building during the course of this challenging year. The dynamics of these breathtaking developments can only be compared with the speed of a Mars probe, and on this special day we celebrate with our Emirati friends this country and its wonderful story. I send my best wishes to all the people of the UAE and its leadership for health, prosperity and happiness.





Pavan Kapoor

Ambassador, India



My warm congratulations to the leadership and citizens of the UAE on the occasion of their 49th National Day! The UAE's remarkable achievements in the field of space, nuclear energy and renewable energy are a result of the consistent efforts of its leadership. In a short span of less than 50 years, the UAE has established itself as an important regional and international player. On behalf of the Government of India, I wish the Government of the UAE the very best for its far-sighted projects 'Towards Next 50' and 'UAE Centennial 2071'. As a strategic partner of the UAE, we look forward to playing an important role with them in this journey too.





Husin Bagis

Ambassador, Indonesia



On the joyous occasion of the 49th UAE National Day, allow me to express my happiness and pride to witness the encouraging current relations between Indonesia and the UAE, that has been elevating to another level, closer than ever.

I am also happy to see the UAE's achievement in social and economic development for its citizens, as well as its outstanding role in reinforcing the values of tolerance, coexistence, and human solidarity.

It is my honour and privilege to congratulate all rulers of the UAE and Emiratis.

May Allah bless this country with peace, unity, and prosperity for all its people, and give strength to succeed in fighting and tackling the Covid-19 disastrous impacts.







Akihiko Nakajima

Ambassador, Japan



On the occasion of the 49th National Day of UAE, I am delighted to celebrate this special day on behalf of all Japanese people. Our bilateral relation made remarkable development in many areas recently, as we witnessed the symbolic event of the launch of HOPE Probe from Japan in July this year. When we look ahead, 2021 is an important year for both Japan and UAE. Japan will hold Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July, and UAE will hold Dubai Expo 2020 in October. If we look further ahead, the year after, 2022, is the 50th anniversary since UAE and Japan established diplomatic relations. It is my pleasure to welcome these memorable years, when our relationship is thriving.







Antonio Alvarez Barthe

Ambassador, Spain



I want to congratulate the UAE on its 49th National Day and convey my best wishes to the brilliant future that awaits this country. In difficult times like these, the UAE has shown audacity and clear leadership when it was most needed, offering a strong and bold response to the global challenge posed by this pandemic. This extraordinary situation has shown that international cooperation is more important than ever and Spain is fully committed to keep building a stronger and closer relation with the UAE, so we can continue working together to define common strategies and keep up to future challenges. Happy National Day!







Lody Embrechts

Ambassador, The Netherlands



The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai would like to congratulate the UAE's leadership, its citizens and residents on the UAE's 49thanniversary. The Netherlands' Representations have been privileged to witness the country's remarkable history as well as impressive political, economic, social and cultural developments - even more so in light of Covid-19, where the UAE has shown solidarity, resilience and responsibility. We look forward to cementing our friendship with the UAE. Wishing the UAE health and best wishes!









Patrick Moody

Ambassador, United Kingdom



It is a great pleasure to celebrate the United Arab Emirates' 49th National Day. It has been a year of challenge as we've all faced the global pandemic. But it has also been a year of achievement and inspiration. From the Mars Hope Probe to the normalisation of relations with Israel, the UAE has not stood still, but has instead shown even greater determination to progress. 2021 promises so much more, from the 50th to Expo - and do have a look at the virtual tour of our UK Pavilion. It has been a year when the friendship between the UK and UAE has grown even stronger, and we look to an even brighter future. So, I'm really pleased that as the year ends, our air corridor has opened up so that we may more easily visit each other. On behalf of Her Majesty's Government may I wish all our Emirati friends a very Happy National Day.