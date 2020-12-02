Conares keeps momentum going with 'Made in UAE' steel

The company has been setting new industry benchmarks through commitment, quality and excellence.

On the occasion of the auspicious 49th National Day of the UAE, Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares, the second largest private steel manufacturer in the UAE, extended his heartiest congratulations to the great Rulers and people of this nation.



Applauding leaders and residents of the UAE, Bhatia said, "During the past half a century, the visionary leaders transformed this nation from a dot in the desert into an oasis of peace and prosperity and one of the most sought-after destinations in the world."

"The Rulers are tirelessly striving for the welfare of the citizens and expatriates from around the world. For those who have proudly made the UAE their second home, this great nation gives great joy to be a part of its miraculous growth story," he remarked.



Bharat Bhatia has been residing in the UAE for more than 30 years and is thankful to the Government of the UAE and Government of Dubai for their constant support and trust in the industrial sector. "We hope to contribute more to the economic growth. We strongly believe in the vision of the leadership of this nation. With the support from federal and local government agencies, our business has gained wider market acceptance, and our range of steel products has been the preferred choice of many prestigious projects of this nation."



Conares is the only private and one of the largest steel manufacturers in the UAE and the leading producer of steel pipes and tubes, rebars, flat steel colour-coated lines, in the region with a capacity to manufacture 1.15 million tonnes of steel products annually to meet the growing demand for steel from the region's infrastructure development sector. The company is also amongst the top three steel rebar mills operating 24x7 to serve the upcoming projects in the UAE.



According to Bhatia, Conares has constantly been evolving with the region. "The company's growth has remained on a buoyant trajectory for three decades of its operations, helping it cross significant growth milestones in the steel industry. The company has set new benchmarks in the steel industry through its commitment to quality, excellence and service standards."



"Conares operates in line with the region's commitment to infrastructure developments keeping the vision of the UAE and Dubai Vision 2021. For Conares, the Vision 2021 is crucial to make it a manufacturing powerhouse. As a trusted name in the industry, Conares is driven with the support of the region's infrastructure development to provide world-class steel products through long-term partnerships." he added.



From its central location in Dubai, Conares serves an extensive network of clientele including pre-engineering companies, steel trading companies and construction majors in the Middle East and wider markets in different parts of the world. Conares is in the process of developing new markets for its products.



The company also runs a state-of-art 12'' pipe mill in Jebel Ali Free Zone. This plant made Conares achieve the milestone of 1.15 million tonnes capacity of steel production annually. As the Middle East focuses on development, Conares serves as the perfect partner to meet the growing industry requirements for steel rebars and pipes.



Conares has good presence in the international market as well. The company exports its steel products to different countries outside the UAE and the GCC since 2005. Conares earned a number of international certifications for its range of steel products, which it serves in the fledgling construction industry in the region and abroad. Meanwhile, its operational excellence and sustainability initiatives been certified by the UK CARES Sustainability Scheme.