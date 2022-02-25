Committed to The Success of Fujairah

The National Bank of Fujairah is on track to achieve its vision of becoming the partner of choice for the nation

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:41 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:43 AM

As one of the key contributors to the UAE’s economic progress, Fujairah’s strategic location along global shipping lanes not only reinforces the Emirate’s position as the world’s second-largest bunkering port but plays an important role in the country’s overall development into an international hub for trade, transport, tourism, and finance.

The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has been a dedicated partner for nearly four decades to the ongoing development of its home Emirate, leveraging its business strengths, trade finance expertise and market knowledge in support of its infrastructural and business development.

To continue enhancing customer experience, digitalisation plays a key role at NBF. Despite the pandemic, NBF rolled out a number of initiatives. These include NBF CONNECT, a platform designed to empower SMEs; eDirham Instant, a digital payment method for governmental services, NBFX, a treasury platform. More recently, the bank co-created UAE Trade Connect, a nationwide blockchain platform, with Etisalat Digital and seven other banks; it aims at supporting financial institutions combating fraud and duplication and to tackle key issues in the trade finance space.

In 2022, the bank launched a digital account ‘Lite’ for Flexi desk businesses under various freezones, empowering SMEs and startups to foster a collaborative community.

The bank also has a comprehensive range of retail banking services, Investment Management solution, including Islamic Banking, where the clients are offered customised corporate and personal Shari’a compliant services.

NBF is a firm believer of giving back to the local community and has been a longtime supporter of the ‘Mission to Seafarers’, providing relief to seafarers off the coasts of Fujairah, and the conservation efforts in Wadi Wurayah National Park. The bank is expecting to conduct the ‘NBF Fujairah Run 2022’ in November this year.

The bank recently launched ‘NBF Technology Academy’, an initiative empowering tech leaders of tomorrow and working with Fujairah Higher Colleges of Technology and other institutions.

As the bank progresses towards its vision of becoming the business partner of choice for the nation, it remains committed to embracing its roots in the local community while reaffirming Fujairah’s aspirations for the future.