Committed To The Service Of Indians Globally

The financial powerhouse has been growing with Indians’ presence across the world

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

With its unique set of products and services, India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has been a consistent player in the Indian banking space. In its constant endeavour to make banking services accessible to the Indian diaspora, State Bank of India continues to be the leader with foreign offices in 30 countries and 232 Foreign Offices.

SBI’s digital offering YONO SBI is an exceptionally secure app that serves overseas customers. The ‘One View’ feature of YONO Global allows customers abroad to view their domestic SBI accounts through the App.

With an NRI deposit base of $30.56 billion (July 2022), State Bank of India has emerged as one of India's most trusted brands around the globe. It has around 37 lakh NRI Customers demonstrating a well-built global presence with its 436 dedicated and specialised NRI / NRI intensive branches in India.

SBI has tied-up with 45 exchange companies and five banks in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to channelize NRI remittances.

Additionally, the bank has set up a Global NRI Centre in Ernakulam to provide non-financial services for NRI customers. This will serve the need of time-bound customer support, lead and query management.

The bank has a variety of account offerings to cater financial needs of NRI customers. Interest Rates on FCNR (B) deposits have been improved recently resulting in higher yield for NRIs. SBI Quick App for NRI customers provides services like balance enquiry, mini statement etc. with just a missed call or an SMS.

Remittance experience on Fx-Out through Internet Banking has been improved by enhancing repatriation limit from Rs 18 lacs to $25,000 per day (NRE account) to 214 countries in USD, GBP, EUR, SGD, AUD, CAD and NZD currencies. All branches have been equipped with Fx-Out to handle foreign outward remittances in 97 currencies.

SBI has a strong social media presence with over 4.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.2 million followers on Instagram, 4.15 lakh subscribers on YouTube and nearly 2.4 million followers on LinkedIn.

MESSAGE FOR INDIAN DIASPORA

As Indians around the world celebrate the 76th Independence Day, we express our dedication to service the nation and its people. No matter where in the world you reside, our digital banking solutions will ensure you remain connected to our beloved Motherland. Long live India in our hearts and in our minds.