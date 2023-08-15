Committed to Serve

From featuring among the top five banks globally, to reducing bad loans, embracing technology, the industry is fuelling the Indian economy
As we commemorate India's 77th Independence Day, Al Ansari Exchange extends its sincere wishes for joy and prosperity to all Indians worldwide. We express our gratitude to the Indian community for their steadfast support towards the UAE's development and acknowledge their diverse contributions.
For decades, millions of Indians have found a second home in the UAE, generously sharing talents and playing a pivotal role in realising our nation's vision. This relationship is strengthened by strategic agreements between the two countries, encompassing domains such as the economy, climate change, industries and advanced technologies. The nine-million-strong Indian expatriate community in Arab countries stands as proof of India's global impact. As aptly highlighted by Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, these expatriates have contributed to the success of their countries of residence, showcasing India's influence worldwide, beyond just the UAE and Arab countries.
On this significant occasion, we underscore Al Ansari Exchange’s commitment to serving the vibrant Indian expat community in the UAE through award-winning mobile app, extensive network of branches, promotions available all year round and our loyalty programme. As we move forward hand in hand, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our Indian team members, customers, and partners for their unending support and wish them a joyful and prosperous Independence Day.
From featuring among the top five banks globally, to reducing bad loans, embracing technology, the industry is fuelling the Indian economy
India’s bilateral relationship with the UAE continues to grow
Explore the remarkable journey of Hareeish Kumar as he established a thriving empire in the global F&B sector within the UAE and the GCC region
Over the years, Joyalukkas has risen to great heights along with adhering to the high standards in terms of designs, purity and service
Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, emphasises the need for dialogue and partnership to ensure quick action and efficient solutions across an industry facing multiple challenges
Adil Group celebrates strong bilateral relations between India and the UAE
Celebrating 10 years of remarkable growth and sustainable contributions to India's economy
Leading conglomerate LuLu Group looks to invest Rs 100 billion in the next five years