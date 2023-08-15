Committed to Serve

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group CEO, Al Ansari Exchange extends his joyful wishes to the Indian community

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group CEO, Al Ansari Exchange

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:43 AM

As we commemorate India's 77th Independence Day, Al Ansari Exchange extends its sincere wishes for joy and prosperity to all Indians worldwide. We express our gratitude to the Indian community for their steadfast support towards the UAE's development and acknowledge their diverse contributions.

For decades, millions of Indians have found a second home in the UAE, generously sharing talents and playing a pivotal role in realising our nation's vision. This relationship is strengthened by strategic agreements between the two countries, encompassing domains such as the economy, climate change, industries and advanced technologies. The nine-million-strong Indian expatriate community in Arab countries stands as proof of India's global impact. As aptly highlighted by Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, these expatriates have contributed to the success of their countries of residence, showcasing India's influence worldwide, beyond just the UAE and Arab countries.

On this significant occasion, we underscore Al Ansari Exchange’s commitment to serving the vibrant Indian expat community in the UAE through award-winning mobile app, extensive network of branches, promotions available all year round and our loyalty programme. As we move forward hand in hand, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all our Indian team members, customers, and partners for their unending support and wish them a joyful and prosperous Independence Day.