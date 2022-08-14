Committed to Serve

Pakistanis pay their heartfelt tribute to the greatest assets who have shaped the modern nation
It gives us great pleasure to offer our Pakistani colleagues, friends, partners and customers our best wishes on the occasion of their Independence Day. We thank the people of Pakistan for their significant contribution to the global society and acknowledge the strong historical, cultural, religious and economic ties linking the UAE and the South Asian country. For generations, people have travelled from Pakistan to the UAE, making our country their second home and actively contributing to our journey of growth and prosperity.
On this joyous occasion, Al Ansari Exchange reiterates its commitment to serving the vibrant Pakistani expat community in the UAE through our highly secure digital channels and extensive network of branches spread across the country. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan!
In the last 75 years, a lot has changed for the better in the country. The same holds true for the fashion industry. Talented designers are now taking Pakistan to the global runway
Four female journalists win international awards for their work in film-making
The Indus Hospital, the UAE branch recognising the need for youth engagement, in 2021, launched its Indus Youth Ambassador Programme (IYAP)
The development of Swat’s first software technology park is part of the government’s policy to introduce ‘ease of doing business’ measures to boost the IT industry and its exports further
IHHN’s maternal and neonatal programme will be instrumental in saving and improving lives of mothers and their newborns in Pakistan
The female activist and entrepreneur is lauded for her efforts on increasing women’s access to menstrual, pregnancy and reproductive health products.