Committed to Serve

Rashed A Al Ansari, CEO, Al Ansari Exchange

Rashed A Al Ansari CEO of Al Ansari Exchange says that the organisation is steadfast in its drive to serve the community

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

It gives us great pleasure to offer our Pakistani colleagues, friends, partners and customers our best wishes on the occasion of their Independence Day. We thank the people of Pakistan for their significant contribution to the global society and acknowledge the strong historical, cultural, religious and economic ties linking the UAE and the South Asian country. For generations, people have travelled from Pakistan to the UAE, making our country their second home and actively contributing to our journey of growth and prosperity.

On this joyous occasion, Al Ansari Exchange reiterates its commitment to serving the vibrant Pakistani expat community in the UAE through our highly secure digital channels and extensive network of branches spread across the country. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan!