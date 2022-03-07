Committed to Growth

Anwar Ul Haq UAE General Manager and Industrial Services Division President Descon on the four decades of excellence and commitment that the company has experienced in the region

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 9:00 AM

Descon has four core businesses, specifically engineering, chemicals, power, and inspection. From a humble beginning in 1977 from Pakistan, Descon Engineering Limited has evolved over the years and is now termed as a trusted partner, renowned for its quality, safety and on-time delivery of projects and products to its clients operating in Pakistan, Middle East and Africa. Our forte is engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, manufacturing and industrial services, pertaining to energy, process industry and infrastructure. Descon has blossomed into an organisation with some 25,000 people and has undertaken more than 650 sizeable projects, of which more than 200 were located outside Pakistan.

At Descon, our motto is ‘Partners in Progress’, which resonates with the theme behind the ICV program i.e. a partnership to boost the UAE’s GDP and contribute to the country’s socioeconomic development. The strategic localisation of supply chain, availability of local talent, significant time saving due to locally available products have made the ICV program very relevant to our industry. We, at Descon, are proud to be part of this unique yet successful program since its initiation in November 2017. At Descon, we believe that the National ICV program is a true pinnacle of public-private partnership with its strategic aim of boosting local economy, reducing reliance on imports and developing local talent. Descon achieved its ICV certification right from the start of the program. Since then, this program has benefited Descon in numerous ways. Whether it is diversification of workforce or taking local talent on-board and building synergy or enhancing our in-country assets, Descon has taken the opportunity of becoming ICV Partners to further deepen our roots in the UAE and becoming proud partner of its growth. We, at Descon believe that our journey to obtain ICV certification remained smooth. However, like any other partnership, there are always areas of improvement and learnings. For us, this area is the third-party spending, including educating our suppliers in developing their ICV profile and scores, which will ultimately reflect in Descon’s and other suppliers’ overall ICV. We are continuously working on this and have seen good improvement from our subcontractors, suppliers and partners.

The ICV program created the opportunity to increase the utilisation of the national talents of UAE and developing them to become the future leaders of the business. Descon has developed a plan for the engagement of UAE nationals and raising their skill set in the core fields of engineering, project management, quality and HSE. Additionally, Descon Engineering is giving a special focus to gender diversification. We have hired a few Emiratis females who have been working on our different projects in the UAE, and we continue to hire Emirati female talent to provide them with the opportunity to learn and grow their careers to become future pillars of the UAE success story.

Descon Engineering has been committed to ICV program since its initiation back in 2017 and it continues to improve its ICV score, as part of the Descon UAE strategy, which will enable it to reach and exceed its ICV targets and commitments to ADNOC group and the UAE economy as a whole. Descon will maintain its support and contribution to the development of the UAE economy and will remain available to support the unprecedented transformation of the UAE nation in reaching its goals which have been dazzling the world under the wise leadership of the UAE government.