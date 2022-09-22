Committed to Delivering Excellence

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO, Al Fardan Exchange

Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 10:03 AM

Ever since I assumed the role of CEO at Al Fardan Group, I was entrusted with a great responsibility towards the family, our employees and the sustainability and longevity of the business.

Al Fardan Exchange, which is an extension of the Al Fardan Group, was established in 1971 by my grandfather Hassan Ibrahim Al Fardan. Over the years, it has emerged into the UAE’s leading pioneers in the industry of financial services with now more than 80 physical branches across all Emirates, and is reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions and fintech partners.

We have recently celebrated the Golden Jubilee with our beloved nation, the UAE, and are very proud of the milestone accomplished by the Al Fardan team throughout the years.

The bricks-and-mortar expansion, supported by the ongoing digitisation of Al Fardan Exchange services and the company’s commitment to technological innovation are the driving forces towards a world where innovation and customer satisfaction are extremely essential.

Al Fardan Exchange has, over the years, been recognised for excellence in service by many official bodies for pioneering the exchange house industry. We have been recognised as the top exchange house in the Middle East by Forbes, awarded a ‘Platinum’ member status by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and have also received recognition from the Minister of MOHRE for being one of the best private companies in recruiting UAE Nationals.

With a commitment towards constant innovation and improvement, Al Fardan Exchange has also recently launched its mobile application ‘AlfaPay’, which is the branch in your pocket, enabling our customers access to secure, quick and easy transactions across a range of services such as remittances and bill payments.

Our success is a testament to the support from our loyal customers who trust us to protect their finances and we will continue to provide the highest standard of financial services from all storefronts in the region and beyond.