Commendable Journey

Romish Babu, Head of Operations, Federal Exchange

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The exchange maintains high ethical and regulatory standards providing an innovative range of customer services

It has been a momentous and meritorious journey of more than three decades for Federal Exchange, established in the UAE, standing out for offering the most competitive rates to clients, with prioritised customer service for remittances. At the same time, it has been ensuring high ethical standards and regulatory controls. As one of the leading and trusted exchanges of the UAE, it has been offering currency exchange and quick money transfer services for both retail and corporate sectors including foreign exchange, remittance, bank/wallet credits and WPS services, managed by a group of professionally qualified and experienced personnel. The organisation provides personalised assistance and superior quality standards for its esteemed customers, through constant innovation. Setting the ultimate goal of customer satisfaction, Federal Exchange has created diverse services at perfect prices. They provide advanced and sophisticated remittance services for its customers to send money within minutes through its strong network of correspondent banks worldwide. The relationship with prestigious banks make bank-to-bank transfers worldwide very convenient and cost effective. It has grown further with correspondent tie-up with the leading banking partners of the destination countries, providing excellent services to its corporate and retail customers by updating information of exchange rate fluctuations, at the same time, maintaining absolute confidentiality of the customer transactions and their personal information.

Federal Exchange has compliance standards with the Central Bank of the UAE and other international organisations that have helped it in designing a satisfactory system for identifying money laundering. Thus, secure money transfer is guaranteed through Federal Exchange, that too in a fraction of seconds. The company has got diversified services including value-added services like tax payment, credit card payments and utility payments. It provides daily exchange rate updates through WhatsApp to our loyal customers. The staff is trained on looking out for and preventing fraudulent dealings. The multi-lingual staff assistance at Federal Exchange is always available for any complaints and support, helping customers with quick, safe and reliable money transfers to beneficiaries in any country. The company also offers instant credit (Flash), cash-to-cash and UPI (India) facility. Furthermore, customers can get remittance credit confirmation through an SMS alert. As per CBU guidelines, all the data shared will be protected and will not be disclosed to any third party.

—ali@khaleejtimes.com