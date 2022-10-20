Collect your ‘Box of Happiness’

Unbox festivities with your favourite family jeweller

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022

Meena Jewellers is UAE’s leading name when it comes to gold, diamond and polki jewellery. For the past 30 years Meena Jewellers has been meeting the glittering demand for the best jewellery in a warm and friendly manner. Hence it is no wonder that Meena Jewellers is recognised as the ‘family jeweller’ for many of the residents as well as tourists who visit Dubai on a regular basis.

Vinay D. Jethwani and Sanjay L. Jethwani

The auspicious season of Diwali stands for the triumph of good over evil. Hence it is a time to celebrate. It is an occasion filled with joy and happiness, bringing a smile and sparkle to every face. People buy new clothes, exchange sweets as well as gifts. One gift that is preferred by all is exquisite jewellery and Meena Jewellers is at the forefront when it comes to beautifully crafted festive jewellery. There’s nothing to beat the range of jewellery that Meena Jewellers offers its customers, and this Diwali is all the more special.

On the auspicious occasion, Sanjay Jethwani and Vinay Jethwani of Meena Jewellers highlight special deals for shoppers to bring joy and glitter to their lives. Meena Jewellers is back with its ’Box of Happiness’ offers that allow shoppers to celebrate the festivity of Diwali in style. Whether it’s for your wife, your mother or yourself, there’s something for everyone this Diwali season, as Meena Jewellers offer a wide range of stunning diamond and uncut diamond jewellery.

“We are back with our ‘Box of Happiness’, which includes IPhone14Pro, Apple Watch, AirPods2 and much more. This year, we return bigger and better as our customers shop for the finest in gold, polki and diamond jewellery at the most reasonable prices,” said Sanjay Jethwani. Customers get a raffle coupon with every gold and diamond jewellery purchase worth more than Dh500. They also get free gold coin with every purchase of Dh5,000.

“Diwali marks a significant moment of the victory of good over evil. The recent dip in gold prices have seen a huge increase in footfalls. Moreover, Dubai attracts tourists round-the-year and we are happy to state that we are already seeing a rise in walk-ins and sales. So, we want to say thank you to Dubai for supporting homegrown local businesses, and as well as a joyous, safe and prosperous Diwali to all residents,” he added.

While there has been a gradual shift in jewellery trends over the years as noted by Vinay Jethwani, some events and festivals are timeless, and Diwali is one of those celebrations that transcend trends. “During Dhanteras, people invest mainly in gold, diamonds, and polki (uncut diamonds). Trends in recent times, especially among the younger generation, has seen a shift. There is a huge segment that prefers 18k jewellery to 22k jewellery. The preference for the older customers is still 22k jewellery. What is important to note is that people still invest in 24k gold bars during Dhanteras as it still remains the best form of investment,” he said.

Historically, Diwali has always been a period for brisk business, and this year it is expected to grow multifold as people get a chance to bring happiness and joy. “We have an extremely positive sentiment for Diwali and we expect this Diwali to be one of the best in recent years,” he added.