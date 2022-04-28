Collaborations for a Secured Future

Providing a future-proof skill set designed to help students excel within the community and secure better opportunities with best universities
Forging links to the right Universities is an important focus for many schools. Nibras International School (NIS), in Dubai has formed partnerships with the country’s leading universities, ensuring that its students are at the forefront of additional learning experiences and scholarship opportunities.
The school currently has partnerships with American University in Dubai, SAE Institute, Al Ghurair University, American University of Sharjah, The University of Dubai (UD), Ajman University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai, and University of Balamand Dubai. The MoUs with each university has a wide range of benefits for students at NIS, including access to additional learning courses, career — counselling, discounted rates on special programmes and scholarship opportunities.
Dr. Jay Teston, Principal at NIS, said: “We are proud that because of the collaborations we have made, we are able to offer these benefits to our
students when they graduate and move into the universities.”
“Our middle and high school students have access to well-established career guidance and counseling programmes. This helps to develop their competence in self-knowledge, education and career planning. Then through our every growing university partnerships we ensure that their applications are at the forefront of the best universities in the UAE,” Dr. Teston added.
Alessio Belloni, a Milanese architect with firm based in Sharjah tells us about the new Khorfakkan plan inspired by Cinque Terre
Supplements2 days ago
The region is a fascinating fusion of hundreds of miles of scenic coastline with mountainous hinterland — the imposing Pollino chain in the North, the Sila forested plateau at the centre and the Serre and Aspromonte chains in the South. The mountains being so near to the sea, the rivers, called 'fiumare', are very short and stay dry for most of the year.
Supplements2 days ago
The Italian Yellow Directory project aims to be a bridge between Emirati and Italian businesses
Supplements2 days ago
The Made in Italy in the Gulf Countries project brings Italian craftsmanship to the Gulf market
Supplements2 days ago
Italian delegation discusses future forms of cooperation to promote Veneto region in Dubai
Supplements2 days ago
Widening the trade relations, the region is facilitating and promoting F&B and startup sectors
Supplements2 days ago
The grand alley of ateliers and designers that has put Italy on the global fashion map
Supplements2 days ago