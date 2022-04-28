Collaborations for a Secured Future

Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:39 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 9:41 AM

Providing a future-proof skill set designed to help students excel within the community and secure better opportunities with best universities

Forging links to the right Universities is an important focus for many schools. Nibras International School (NIS), in Dubai has formed partnerships with the country’s leading universities, ensuring that its students are at the forefront of additional learning experiences and scholarship opportunities.

The school currently has partnerships with American University in Dubai, SAE Institute, Al Ghurair University, American University of Sharjah, The University of Dubai (UD), Ajman University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai, and University of Balamand Dubai. The MoUs with each university has a wide range of benefits for students at NIS, including access to additional learning courses, career — counselling, discounted rates on special programmes and scholarship opportunities.

Dr. Jay Teston, Principal at NIS, said: “We are proud that because of the collaborations we have made, we are able to offer these benefits to our

students when they graduate and move into the universities.”

“Our middle and high school students have access to well-established career guidance and counseling programmes. This helps to develop their competence in self-knowledge, education and career planning. Then through our every growing university partnerships we ensure that their applications are at the forefront of the best universities in the UAE,” Dr. Teston added.