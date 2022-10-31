Collaboration key to climate success

Wind turbines dominate the mountain ridge at a scenic area in Shicheng county, Jiangxi province, on August 30. ZHU HAIPENG / FOR CHINA DAILY

Considerable improvement in critical figures recorded over 10 years. Chen Weihua reports

Eri k Solheim, former executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, says he is impressed by China’s phenomenal achievements over the past decade in fighting environmental pollution and climate change, and in its march towards sustainable development.

This much is evident to his Twitter followers. Solheim’s tweets have included one about China ranking first globally in planted forests and forest coverage growth, contributing a quarter of the world’s new forests in the past decade; one about China producing 60 per cent of global solar energy last year and 80 per cent of solar panels; and another highlighting the fact that 80 per cent of the world’s new offshore wind capacity was installed in China last year.

For Solheim, also the former Norwegian minister of the environment and minister of international development, China’s achievements on the climate and environmental fronts all started with its fight against pollution.

Electric cars on an assembly line at a manufacturing plant in Hefei, Anhui province, on August 28. XIE CHEN / FOR CHINA DAILY

“The Chinese people wanted to see the beautiful skies over their cities,” he said. “The incredibly fast reduction in air pollution in Chinese cities over the past decade showed how fast China can act. It has now spilled over to renewable energies, nature protection, green cities, electric mobility, tree planting and a lot more.” Figures from China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment confirm Solheim’s observations about a decade in which China rapidly switched to a much more sustainable development path. Huang Runqiu, minister of ecology and environment, said on September 15 that over that time the country has adopted extremely tough measures and made extraordinary progress in protecting the environment. Thanks to painstaking efforts nationwide to combat pollution, clear waters and blue skies have become more commonplace, he said.

Poor air quality used to be a source of widespread complaints, but the average concentration of PM2.5 hazardous airborne particles fell from 46 to 30 microgrammes per cubic metre between 2015 and last year. About 87.5 per cent of days last year were reported to have good air quality, up 6.3 percentage points from 2015, making China the country with the greatest air-quality improvement in the world.

Over the past 10 years the proportion of water at or above Grade III in the country’s five-tier water quality system rose 23.3 percentage points to 84.9 per cent, close to the levels in developed countries.

Carbon intensity, or carbon emissions per unit of GDP, fell 34.4 per cent, with coal accounting for 56 per cent of the country’s total energy consumption, compared with 68.5 per cent 10 years ago. China has phased out more than 30 million obsolete and heavy-emission vehicles and has become the world’s biggest market for new energy vehicles as well as the world’s largest investor, producer and user of renewable energy. A Bloomberg report, quoting a study published in June by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago, also highlighted China’s achievements. It showed that the amount of harmful particulates in the air in the country fell 40 per cent between 2013 and 2020, a decrease that could add about two years to the average life expectancy if sustained.

“China’s success in reducing pollution is a strong indication of the opportunities that could lie ahead for other nations if they were to impose strong pollution policies,” researchers concluded. President Xi Jinping announced via video link to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020 that China would reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. China has also promised that by 2030, 25 per cent of its energy will be derived from renewable sources and that it will reduce carbon intensity by more than 65 per cent, achieve a combined capacity of solar and wind power generation of 1.2 billion kilowatts and boost forest stock volume by about 6 billion cubic metres from the 2005 level.

In a recent paper Nicholas Stern, chairman of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and Environment at the London School of Economics, and his colleague Chunping Xie applauded Xi’s pledge to the UN General Assembly.

“This significant pledge shows China’s long-term ambitions and priorities, and that the Chinese government has linked low-carbon development and carbon-neutral transition with the country’s sustainable development and long-term prosperity,” they said. The paper argued that China’s low-carbon transition can act as a new driver for growth, facilitate economic upgrading, offer better job opportunities and help ensure energy security.

Yvonne Zhou, a managing director of the Boston Consulting Group, said China will invest up to 250 trillion yuan ($35 trillion) by 2050 to reach its goals and that this will be the largest investment in the world to cut carbon emissions. China’s carbon reduction is “extremely significant”, and not just for sustainable development, she said. That huge investment will also create many new technologies, new business models, new products, new companies and even new sectors. Solheim expressed confidence that China can achieve its goals, but said this will not be easy.

“It demands a concerted effort by leaders of State and Party, Chinese businesses and citizens. The most important factor is the transformation of energy from fossil fuels to renewables.” China has been deepening global cooperation, especially South-South cooperation, on climate change.

More than 1.2 billion yuan had been earmarked for South-South cooperation by the end of August, and 13 collaboration agreements had been signed, with training sessions relating to climate mitigation held for 2,000 people from developing countries.

In an earlier interview with China Daily, the European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said the EU and China can work together in many fields, from renewable energy to electric cars, to help not only themselves but also the developing world bring non-carbon-based energy to its people.

“I see very many areas where the European Union and China can develop their relationship to make this transition go smoothly, and to do it in the interests of our people and also to leave no one behind,” said the former Dutch foreign minister, who is now also the European Commissioner for Climate Action.