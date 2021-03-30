Clear the clutter in 2021

The seasonal launch focuses on decluttering as a powerful way to bring more ease and joy into the physical and mental space

The region’s leading Swedish home furnishing retailer, IKEA, a part of the Al-Futtaim Group, has always kept people at the heart of its business. The year 2021 is all about creating a better everyday life, and IKEA is inspiring people to bring more ease and joy into their physical and mental space by reorganising their lives.

When it comes to life at home, people hoard things that are eventually hidden in drawers, cupboards, and closets or just kept in the open due to the lack of space. To understand the mindset of consumers and the importance of decluttering in their lives, IKEA hosted an independent research of more than 1,000 people.

The survey revealed that on average, people in the UAE declutter their homes once a week. Almost half of the respondents wanted to declutter to make their interiors more relaxing, and one third (35 per cent) would be willing to get rid of their unused belongings and rearrange to make a more airy and open space.

This year, as people spent more time at home, IKEA asked consumers why they would declutter their homes. More than half said this would increase their productivity. One-third of the respondents agreed to decluttering in order to create multi-functional spaces where various activities can be incorporated such as work video calls. Almost half of the survey respondents agreed that the living room and bedroom remain the most important rooms. Amongst the items that are cluttering these rooms are clothes (57 per cent) and shoes (30 per cent). A third of the respondents also agreed that kid’s toys are cleaned up once a week but only 19 per cent spend time decluttering children's bedrooms. This highlights the need for inspiring people to invest in organising solutions that will help them maximise usage of space. 42 per cent agreed to using shelves across all rooms to reorganise. Over a third of female respondents are using the extra space under beds and sofas.

arla Klumpenaar, GM marketing, communications and interior design at IKEA - Al Futtaim, UAE, Egypt, Oman, said: “Through simple ideas that deliver a big impact, with inspiring experiences, seamless solutions, and smart ideas, we want to enable people to have a better everyday life at home. The survey results made us confident of our initiative and through new ideas, we want to motivate cleaning out, sorting, displaying, hiding, recycling or even simply donating. We welcome you all to our stores; to a season of a more organised you!”

IKEA has constantly developed its products and services to cater to the changing needs of its customers. To reach more people and have a positive impact on lives, IKEA added new services to its e-commerce platform to make the shopping experience easier.

“In line with the growing demand for contactless shopping and digital payment solutions amongst consumers, our ‘Click and Collect’ service allowed our customers across the country to collect their online purchases conveniently from the comfort of their cars. We partnered with Tabby to provide customers with flexible interest-free instalments payment plans for their purchases. Our home delivery charges are the lowest in the region and also include cash on delivery options. Our paid picking service has reduced the shopping time as customers can create a shopping list which will be picked by an employee and ready for collection,” Klumpenaar added.

For more information, visit www.ikea.ae