Clean air leads to healthy living

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 10:09 AM

Clean air is one of the crucial ingredients for a safe and healthy existence. Breathing good air is vital for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Too many of us are exposed to polluted or contaminated air without the access to the good air, which we need for our health. At Philips, we believe that every breath matters. That’s why, we continuously strive to make the air we breathe cleaner, better and safer. We know that providing clean air, free-from pollutants in the short-term, provides important health benefits for today and in the long-term.

Now you can transform the air quality in your home and provide clean air, free from harmful impurities in minutes to you and your family with Philips Air, which empowers you to take control with user-friendly design that effortlessly ensures the health and safety of your family, now and always.

An independent study from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany (‘Reducing the airborne transmission risk for SARS-CoV-2’) demonstrated that the use of portable air purifiers can help reduce virus-aerosol levels in a classroom. Together with his team, Joachim Curtius, Professor for Experimental Atmospheric Research, tested four Philips air purifiers in a classroom with 27 students and their teachers over a period of a week. The result? Half an hour after switching it on, the air purifiers had removed 90 per cent of the aerosols from the air**. Based on the experimental findings, the investigators state that “air purifiers are an important additional measure of precaution, especially in cases where no fixed ventilation systems are installed and when windows cannot be opened”. Philips Air purifiers are devices designed to help remove pollutants from the air indoors. They circulate air in a room and catch particulates like pollutants, dust and mold, and remove bacteria and viruses from the air. Our purifiers effectively remove 99.97 per cent ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003um* (smaller than the smallest known virus), indoor allergens and harmful gases, addressing three key threats from indoor air in one go.

As air purifiers will most likely run 24/7, it is also important that they have low energy consumption. Even when running at maximum speed, our purifiers use only 50-62W, which is as much as 1x traditional light bulb.

Our solutions can support creating healthy indoor air at home, schools, offices, or any other space where the air we breathe is shared.

Footnote:

*From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460-1.

** Testing mobile air purifiers in a school classroom: Reducing the airborne transmission risk for SARS-CoV-2:https://aktuelles.uni-frankfurt.de/forschung/studie-zeigt-luftreiniger-beseitigen-90-prozent-der-aerosole-in-schulklassen/