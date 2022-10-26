City on the go

It’s that time of the year again when you can sweat your stress out and move towards a better life. Dubai Fitness Challenge is back for its sixth edition and we can’t keep calm

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 10:51 AM

It's time to lace up your running shoes, don some lycra, and be your sportiest self because the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is returning for 2022. Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, this annual fitness festival invites everyone to complete 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

DFC is guaranteed to keep you moving with a jam-packed schedule of free workshops, athletic activities, group exercise classes, and healthy food seminars. Find an activity you enjoy doing, whether it's yoga, cycling, HIIT, or dancing, and strive toward leading a better lifestyle.

DFC is once again slated to be huge, with tonnes of events happening, beginning on October 29 and continuing through November 29.

There have previously been significant road races, cycling challenges, free yoga classes, and more; if you want to try something new, this may be the motivation you need.

All you have to do is commit to exercise for 30 minutes every day. This might be anything from swimming to taking a class or going for a brisk stroll. With so much variety, there’s no excuse not to find something that you love. Around the city, you’ll find two fitness villages: Kite Beach Fitness Village and Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, also includes 17 fitness hubs with top fitness instructors offering residential communities easy and convenient access to fitness classes that will support their commitment to their 30X30 goals.

A fitness revolution

DFC 30×30 serves a dual purpose:

Collective inspiration: Humans are social beings. We are inspired and motivated by each other. For some, starting on their fitness journey might seem like a daunting task. But when spurred on by a group, it allows them to opt for activities they normally wouldn’t have agreed to. This is evident in the rising number of participants in these events.

Better fitness levels on the city-wide scale: According to Sun and Sand Sports, currently, around 70 per cent of males and 64 per cent of females in the UAE are overweight, out of which 25 per cent and 30 per cent are obese respectively. Approximately 40 per cent of the children in the UAE are overweight, out of which 12 per cent are considered obese. This is mainly due to a predominantly sedentary lifestyle, prevalent in modern-day cities.

Run for fun

Thinking about the last time you took part in a run?

Dubai Run will take over Sheikh Zayed Road on November 20, giving families, aspiring runners, and professionals the opportunity to participate in the largest free fun run in the world. Last year, participants ran, walked or jogged in unison along Sheikh Zayed Road and past Dubai's instantly recognisable landmarks including the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa on the 5km and 10km routes. The event truly reflected Dubai’s enthusiastic spirit and sense of community, with people coming together for a fitter future. The 30x30 initiative attracted 1,650,000 participants in 2021, which is an increase of 10 per cent from 2020 and nearly half of Dubai's population.

The 5km run is open to all ages, abilities and fitness levels — also accommodating strollers and wheelchairs to be as inclusive as possible for families and people of determination. It also serves as a fun day out for schools, government and corporate groups, who are encouraged to sign up and attend the run with all their friends and colleagues.

On the other hand, the 10km run has been created for running enthusiasts who are 18 years of age or older — promising to be a memorable route, where they can aim to beat their personal best.

Registration is essential before the event for all the attendees. Dubai Run is presented by DEWA, in association with Etisalat, Dubai Police, RTA and ARN.

The pedal pride

Dubai’s busiest road is all set to transform into a giant cycling track on November 6. Choose from the 4km Downtown Family route or the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route, and join cyclists of all ages and abilities in one of the highlights of the DFC Last year’s edition saw record numbers of participation of over 33,000 cyclists.

In a statement, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Over the past three years, we have witnessed the growing popularity of Dubai Ride, as well as its transformation into one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Dubai Ride presents a unique opportunity to experience the city from a new perspective while enjoying some of its most picturesque main roads and landmarks from two wheels.”

Dubai Ride is organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; with presenting partner DP World; Association Partners Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), AVIV Clinics, Fitbit, Emaar; Official Partners Emirates Airline, and Mai Dubai; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Dubai Police.

Hustle for those muscles

The Kite Beach Fitness Village is packed with great ways for families to get fit and have fun almost all for free! Head over to the village at Kite Beach on October 29 to explore the 15 different fitness zones, all dedicated to helping you and your loved ones achieve your fitness goals.

Open from 7 am to 11 pm at the weekend and from 3 pm to 11 pm on weekdays, you can access hundreds of classes throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge. Choose from aerobics, boxing, football, yoga, rowing and more: check back soon for details of classes and timings.

This year, why not try out Dubai Chamber Aqua Parks Leisure, where you can enjoy a special 30x30 offer of 30 minutes for just Dh30 and have fun in the water? And brand new for 2022 is the Cricket Arena, where you can join a tournament, or even book your own eight-a-side game with friends. You can also find showers, toilets and changing facilities close to the Fitness Village, as part of Kite Beach’s communal facilities. And there are plenty of great places to get food and drink nearby, so you can relax and recharge later.

Step-up your daily moves

The Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village is packed with great ways for families to get fit and have fun. Head over to the village at Last Exit – Al Khawaneej from October 29 to explore the five different fitness zones, all dedicated to helping you and your loved ones achieve your fitness goals. Located in the ranch-themed Last Exit, the fitness village is just the place for the whole family to get their 30 in and then enjoy a tasty (and healthy) treat from one of Last Exit’s famous food trucks.

Starting from 4 pm every day throughout DFC, the Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village is open until 11 pm Sunday to Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Choose from the super-intensive and super-fun ride classes, dozens of group sessions at the main stage, the exclusively ladies-only fitness studio, or high-energy rebounder sessions. Children can get a taste of martial arts and yoga or enjoy dance, Zumba, boot camps and more.

Energise your body and mind

Now in its sixth year, DFC puts forward a simple goal: complete 30 minutes of activity each day for 30 days. It aims to inspire everyone to create a fitness-focused mindset and seek healthy, active lifestyles. With a month-long calendar of free workouts, exciting fitness events and wellness-centric entertainment, there’s plenty of inspiration to keep moving.

Stay tuned for unique and exciting fitness activities and events in 2022. World-class coaches will provide in-depth tips and training to help you safely prepare for some exciting activities.