Chronicles of AMG: A fragrant journey through time

A night that shimmered with elegance, artistry, and legacy. Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes marked its 25th anniversary with a grand celebration at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa — an evening that perfectly captured the brand’s essence of excellence, heritage, and visionary craftsmanship.

What began as a humble dream in the heart of the UAE has blossomed into one of the region’s most influential luxury perfume houses.

Over two and a half decades, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has redefined perfumery by blending the soul of Arabian heritage with modern sophistication, earning admiration across continents.

A night of legacy and luxury

The 25th-anniversary celebration was nothing short of spectacular. The event opened with heartfelt tributes to the founder and his team — honouring the loyal companions who have stood by his side since the brand’s inception. A touching customer-loyalty segment followed, featuring long-time patrons and collectors who shared their personal journeys with the brand. Together, they reflected the spirit of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes — a family bound by passion, trust, and shared values.

An iconic evening of glamour

Under the charismatic hosting of Khalid Al Ameri, the celebration unfolded with style and sincerity. His trademark wit and warmth set the tone for an unforgettable night that brought together top influencers, renowned perfumers, and industry leaders — including Dounia Bomba, Latifa Al Shamsi, Noha Nabil, Yumi, Jumanah Khan, The Twins Hadban, and Fouz, among others from the worlds of fashion and fragrance.

Engaging Q&A sessions with guests added depth to the evening, exploring the artistry of perfumery, sustainability, and the global influence of Arabian scents.

The night reached its climax with the grand unveiling of the K-Series — a trilogy of fragrances personally crafted by Kafeel Ahmed, symbolising his journey and a bold new chapter of creativity, innovation, and timeless heritage.

The founder’s legacy — The K-Series

At the heart of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes stands Kafeel Ahmed — the visionary perfumer and storyteller behind the brand’s success. His 25-year odyssey reflects an unyielding dedication to transforming a humble dream into a hallmark of Emirati artistry and excellence.

Every fragrance he creates is a dialogue between tradition and innovation — a testament to his belief that perfume is not merely worn, but experienced.

The K-Series trilogy embodies this philosophy:

K-Series 2000 – The Past

A tribute to the brand’s origins, blending radiant citrus, white florals, and warm woods — carrying the richness of tradition into the future.

K-Series 2025 – The Present

A signature of modern mastery. Bergamot, neroli, and jasmine sambac meet ambergris and cedarwood, symbolising evolution and creative strength.

K-Series 2050 – The Future

A visionary fragrance fusing peach, freesia, jasmine, and musk — ethereal, adaptive, and timeless, redefining the future of scent.

Together, these perfumes represent The Founder’s Legacy — a trilogy of mastery and imagination that bridges the brand’s past, present, and future.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of years, but of memories, people, and craftsmanship,” said Kafeel Ahmed. “The K-Series is my personal expression — a journey through time that captures our roots, transformation, and vision.”

25 years of excellence

From a single boutique in the UAE to over 190 outlets across the GCC and 90+ stores in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has built a legacy grounded in authenticity and innovation. Its creations now reach over 100 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, and major African and Asian markets. This global footprint reaffirms the brand’s mission to represent Emirati artistry on the global stage — introducing international audiences to the richness and diversity of Arabian scent culture.

Looking ahead: The scent of tomorrow

As the curtains closed on a night of grandeur, one message resonated clearly — this was not merely a celebration of the past, but a glimpse into the future.

With the K-Series as its beacon, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes will continue crafting scented stories that honour its essence while embracing innovation. Guided by Kafeel Ahmed’s enduring vision, the brand’s legacy is set to evolve — inspiring generations of perfumers, dreamers, and connoisseurs for decades to come.