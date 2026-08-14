Cheezious a true one-stop destination for families and groups

Cheezious was born from a very simple yet powerful conviction: that Pakistanis deserve a world-class food experience rooted in their own culture and love for cheese. The story began in the land of five rivers, when two friends — Waqas Khalil and Imran Ijaz — opened a small pizza outlet in Okara, driven by a dream to give the masses the cheeziest experience possible.

Soon after, Imran Ijaz joined hands with Faheem Ashraf and Farooq Ashraf to extend the vision to Mian Channu. Recognising that nearly 75 per cent of Punjab's population is connected to the livestock sector, the founders understood that the love for dairy and cheese was not just a preference — it was a cultural identity.

With this insight, Faheem Ashraf and Imran Ijaz formally founded the brand ‘Cheezious’, launching its first branch in Pattoki in 2014, where Waseem Sarwar also joined the team. Their continued efforts paved the way for the Sahiwal chapter, and in 2016, they launched the first Cheezious outlet in Rawalpindi — marking the brand's decisive entry into Pakistan's major urban centres.

“Our vision was clear from day one: to make Cheezious the best casual dine-in and delivery brand in Pakistan, with an unwavering focus on the betterment of our employees, guests, and the nation. Today, Cheezious operates over 58 branches across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, and multiple cities in South Punjab and KPK, and the journey is far from over,” Imran Ijaz, CEO, Cheezious Pakistan, told Khaleej Times.

Shaping the Brand

Starting from a small town in South Punjab and gradually building towards a national presence came with formidable challenges. “In the early years, our biggest hurdle was establishing credibility in markets already accustomed to multinational food brands. We were a homegrown brand with a local identity, and proving that a Pakistani brand could match, and even surpass international quality standards required consistent effort and patience,” according to Cheezious Managing Director Faheem Ashraf.

“Resource constraints were real. With limited capital, we had to be highly disciplined in how we spent, hired, and expanded. Every operational misstep was a direct lesson. These challenges instilled in us a deep respect for process, standardization, and people values that now define our organizational culture. We invested early in staff training, food safety and quality control frameworks, which allowed us to scale from one outlet in 2012 to four by 2016, 10 by 2020, 20 by 2022 and over 55+ in 2026,” he says.

"Team is the asset that leads you to success. This philosophy guided our people-first approach. Every challenge was treated as a classroom, and the difficulties of the early years shaped our core values, People First, Act with Integrity, and Excellence and Sustainability — which remain the backbone of how Cheezious operates today,” Ashraf believes.

Why Cheezious

Umair Hafeez, Area Manager for New Product Development, said Cheezious is not simply another fast-food brand, it is a proud Pakistani brand built on a cheese-forward identity that resonates deeply with local tastes. Several factors set us apart in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

First, product differentiation: The brand has pioneered innovative items such as the iconic Crown Crust Pizza, its most beloved signature product, and the Stuffed Crust Pizza, each reflecting a commitment to pushing the boundaries of flavour and texture. Other than pizzas, the brand’s menu spans burgers, fried chicken, pastas, wraps, desserts and refreshing drinks, making Cheezious a true one-stop destination for families and groups.

Second, scale backed by quality: Cheezious currently serves over 35,000 satisfied customers every day and sell approximately 30,000 pizzas daily, powered by a dedicated team of over 7,000 employees. Cheezious works only with top notch suppliers that delivers top notch ingredients as it believes that good food only comes with good ingredients.

Third, price stability: The brand upholds international standards of food safety and hygiene while maintaining prices that are accessible to the broad Pakistani market. This combination of quality and affordability is a direct reason for our customer loyalty. Cheezious works with a dedicated team of food safety professionals who ensures that only safe and good quality food delivers to the guests.

Fourth, award winning products: Cheezious won consecutive Brand of the Year Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and Pakistan’s most favourite pizza award 2025 — recognising it as Pakistan's fastest growing restaurant network, validate the brand’s standing in the industry.

Rapid Expansion

Rapid expansion and uncompromising quality are not contradictory goals, but they require extraordinary discipline and systems thinking to achieve simultaneously. Cheezious' growth roadmap is deliberate and data-driven: from one outlet in 2012 to four in 2016, 10 in 2020, over 20 in 2022, and now 58 branches across Pakistan. “Our target is 100 by 2028, with expansion in overseas,” Ijaz says.

The foundation of this scalable growth is standardisation. Every Cheezious branch, whether in Islamabad, Lahore, or Peshawar — operates under the same standard operating procedures, quality benchmarks, and customer service culture. This uniformity ensures every guest receives an identical Cheezious experience, regardless of location.

Equally critical is our investment in human capital. With over 7,000 employees, the company run structured and continuous training programmes to ensure every team member embodies the Cheezious values of People First, Respect for All, and Excellence and Sustainability.

“Our continuous effort for quality improvement is a testament to our commitment toward a customer-centric approach." This philosophy is the operating principle behind every branch we open,” Ijaz says.

Forays into Global Markets

Cheezious long-term vision is anchored in its mission: to inspire loyalty in its guests and staff, so that brand can reinvest meaningfully in Pakistan. “Every branch we open creates employment, every partnership we forge strengthens local supply chains, and every social initiative contributes to the communities that have supported us,” Ijaz said.

“Our near-term target is 100 branches by 2028 — a trajectory we are firmly on track to meet. We continue expanding into cities where the Cheezious experience has yet to reach, with a focus on Punjab, ICT, KPK, and beyond,” he says.

On international expansion, Ijaz said it is part of “our future thinking, but we approach it strategically. Our priority is to build a brand so deeply trusted in Pakistan that when we take it global, it proudly represents Pakistani food culture. Our mantra "Cheezious ka Pakistan" reflects this national pride at our core”.

Sharing Success Formula

Cheezious journey from a single outlet in Pattoki to one of Pakistan's fastest-growing food brands carries lessons that are universally applicable, but especially relevant for entrepreneurs building businesses in Pakistan today.

Start with purpose, not just profit. Cheezious was built on a genuine desire to serve, to provide quality food, create jobs, and contribute to the nation. When your business has a mission larger than revenue, it attracts the right people and the right customers.

Build your team before you build your brand. "Team is the asset that leads you to success. No individual can scale a business alone. Invest in people who share your values, train them relentlessly, and give them ownership of the mission,” Ashraf believes.

Stay obsessively close to the customer. Ijaz consistently champions a customer-first approach: "Cheezious' goal is always 100 per cent customer satisfaction”. Every decision — from menu innovation to branch locations to pricing — must be guided by listening to your guests.

“Embrace your Pakistani identity with pride. Our roots in the heartland of Punjab, our local flavour DNA, and our proud Pakistani brand mantra are not limitations — they are our greatest competitive advantages. In an era where local brands often mimic international competitors, Cheezious has succeeded by doing the opposite,” Ijaz says.

“Finally, be patient with growth but relentless about quality,” says Hafeez.

“The trust that brings 35,000 customers through our doors every day was built one positive experience at a time, over many years. There are no shortcuts — but the rewards of doing it right are lasting,” he says.