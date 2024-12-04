Charting a picture-perfect trip to Centennial

The UAE has invested heavily in renewable energy projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the largest solar parks in the world.

From doubling the economy by 2031 and achieving net-zero goal by 2050 to becoming the best nation on the planet and establishing the first inhabitable human settlement on Mars by 2117, a future-ready UAE has road-mapped its journey even beyond the 22nd century with a picture-perfect blueprint replete with breathtaking plans and mind-boggling goals.

For a relatively young nation marking the 53rd anniversary of its formation, envisioning and scripting a future course for 100 years is nothing short of a unique feat The Arab world’s second-largest economy has emerged as a beacon of progress and innovation since 1971 through a remarkable transformation, evolving from a collection of small emirates into a global hub for trade, tourism, innovation and technology. Going forward, the Emirates’ Centennial Strategy will see it becoming the ‘Best Country’ in the world across several spheres.

The UAE Centennial 2071

As the nation of 10 million people journeys to its centenary in 2071, its visionary and pragmatic leaders — the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Rulers of various emirates, have set forth an ambitious vision aimed at ensuring sustainable development, economic diversification, and social cohesion.

Sheikh Mohammed launched ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ in 2017 as a roadmap to make the UAE the best country in the world, by the year 2071, when celebrating the centennial of its establishment. The Centennial is based on four key pillars: future-focussed government, excellent education, diversified knowledge-based economy and a happy and cohesive society. Under the axis ‘the best economy in the world’, the UAE aims to become a global hub for attracting the best minds, ideas and talent, together with offering the best business opportunities, a stable environment and an advanced infrastructure. Steadily increasing investments in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, nanotechnology, cognitive sciences and multi-dimensional cumulative manufacturing continues to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in various sectors.

A Future-ready Nation

As the UAE embarks on its journey towards 2071, it stands at a crossroads of opportunity and challenge. With a clear vision and ambitious goals, the nation, which is ranked first in the Arab world, and first globally in 20 ‘Future Possibilities Index’ (FPI), is poised to become a global leader across various fronts. The FPI measures the capacity of countries to leverage possibilities for their future economic growth and societal wellbeing.

In one of the most important global competitiveness reports issued by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland, in 2024 the UAE moved up three places, reaching the seventh place globally. The UAE is also among the top 10 globally in more than 90 key and sub-indicators in the 2024 World Competitiveness Report.

Economically Stability

Recognised as the most economically stable country globally, topping a list of 89 nations in the latest rankings by US News & World Report, the UAE stands out for its low manufacturing costs, favourable tax environment, minimal bureaucracy, absence of corruption, and transparency in government practices, allowing it to outpace long-time economic leaders.

The UAE has made significant strides in various sectors since the launch of Vision 2071, which was launched in 2017, aiming to position the UAE as the world's leading nation by its 100th anniversary. The UAE, among the fastest growing Arab economies, has successfully diversified its economy, reducing its dependence on oil from 90 per cent of GDP in the early 2000s to approximately 30 per cent today. Key sectors contributing to this diversification include tourism, aviation, technology and innovation. The UAE's real GDP is projected to rise to 5.1 per cent in 2025 while remaining at four per cent in 2024, according to the IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO) in October 2024.

Doubling the GDP

‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision aims to double the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) from Dh1.49 trillion to Dh3 trillion. It represents a national plan to shape the future of the country for the next 10 years, with focus on social, economic, investment and development aspects. The plan seeks to enhance the position of the UAE as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub. It aims to boost the country’s non-oil foreign trade hit $381 billion in first half of 2024; increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the GDP to Dh450 billion, and boost the value of UAE foreign trade to Dh4 trillion.

The UAE has become a global tourism hotspot, attracting millions of visitors each year. Iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Palm Jumeirah have put the UAE on the world map. The UAE is home to major airlines like Emirates and Etihad, which have transformed the country into a global aviation hub. The UAE has invested heavily in technology, establishing free zones and innovation hubs to attract startups and tech companies. Initiatives like the Dubai Future Foundation and Abu Dhabi's Hub71 are fostering a vibrant tech ecosystem.

Education and Knowledge

The UAE has prioritised education as a cornerstone of its development strategy. Key initiatives include National Strategy for Higher Education 2030: This strategy aims to enhance the quality of higher education and align it with labour market needs. The UAE has invested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education to prepare students for future job markets. In its pursuit of international partnerships, the UAE has established partnerships with leading global universities, attracting top talent and expertise.

Sustainable Development

The UAE is committed to sustainable development, with several initiatives such as Masdar City aimed at promoting environmental conservation and renewable energy. Masdar City, a sustainable urban development project in Abu Dhabi is a model for eco-friendly living, featuring renewable energy sources and sustainable architecture. The UAE has invested heavily in renewable energy projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the largest solar parks in the world. The green economy strategy, launched in 2012, aims to promote sustainable economic growth and reduce carbon emissions.

Cultural and social cohesion

The Emirates is known for its cultural diversity and commitment to tolerance. The UAE has established the Ministry of Tolerance and launched initiatives to promote interfaith dialogue and cultural understanding. The UAE has invested in cultural institutions, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, to promote arts and culture. Expo 2020 Dubai was an event that showcased the UAE's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cultural exchange, attracting millions of visitors from around the world.

Global Competitiveness

The country has consistently ranked high in global competitiveness indices, reflecting its strong economic performance and business environment: The country has implemented reforms to enhance the ease of doing business, attracting foreign investment and fostering entrepreneurship. The UAE has invested in world-class infrastructure, including transportation networks, airports, and ports, facilitating trade and connectivity. Thanks to a high quality of life, with modern amenities, healthcare, and education, the nation has become an attractive destination for expatriates and businesses.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the UAE has made remarkable achievements, it faces several challenges as it moves towards 2071. These include economic volatility as the nation is still vulnerable to fluctuations in oil prices, necessitating continued efforts in diversification. Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation pose challenges to environmental sustainability, requiring innovative solutions to manage resources.

As other nations ramp up their efforts in innovation and technology, the UAE must remain competitive to attract talent and investment. Opportunities include technological advancements, global partnerships, and youth empowerment . The rise of AI, blockchain, and other technologies presents opportunities for the UAE to lead in innovation and digital transformation. Strengthening international partnerships can enhance the UAE's global standing and facilitate knowledge exchange. The UAE's youth population is a valuable asset, and investing in their education and skills development can drive future growth. Strategic Goals While the innovation-driven nation aims to establish the first inhabitable human settlement on Mars by 2117, in the short to medium terms, it has set several strategic goals. In 2028, the UAE will launch its interplanetary mission, with the primary goal of exploring the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will undertake a 3.6 billion-kilometre, five-year journey. Its final landing will be on an asteroid, 560 million kilometres from Earth in 2033. This will make the Emirates, the fourth nation to land a spacecraft on an asteroid. By 2030, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, will achieve a production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030, with investments totalling Dh 50 billion. When completed, it will save over 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually. Sustainable Development Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as Global Goals are a set of 17 goals that aim to provide better living conditions to all. The SDGs are based on the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals. The SDGs are part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The UAE is taking several steps to achieve the SDGs at home and abroad. The UAE will have achieved the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, Dubai Clean Energy Strategy under which 75 per cent of Dubai's energy will be generated from clean sources. The UAE will also have achieved the Fujairah 2040 Plan. The National Advanced Sciences Agenda 2031 outlines the UAE’s high priority for scientific objectives to be realised by 2031. The Agenda aims to utilise advanced sciences in the development and creation of solutions to future challenges and support the government's efforts to achieve the objectives of Vision 2021 and Centennial Plan 2071 through three consecutive strategies starting with 2021 Advanced Science Strategy. Scientific Priorities The 2031 Agenda sets out eight scientific priorities up to 2031 and 30 scientific targets up to 2021 to make the most of all strategic natural resources in the country. It is generated by the efforts of more than 100 experts from 50 leading private and public entities in cooperation with 55 supportive bodies. It will be implemented with the participation of 10 government entities Launched in 2017, the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the first mega project to achieve the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071. It characterises the post-mobile government phase in which all future government services, sectors and infrastructure projects will rely on AI. The strategy is the first of its kind in the world, and it will see investments in the latest AI technologies and tools to enhance government performance. By 2031, the UAE will achieve 100 per cent reliance on AI for government services and data analysis. The remarkable achievements of the past few decades serve as a testament to the UAE's resilience and commitment to progress. By continuing to invest in education, innovation, and sustainable development, the reform-driven nation can ensure a prosperous future for its citizens and contribute to the global community. The journey towards 2071 is not just about celebrating a centenary; it is about laying the foundation for a future-ready nation that embodies the spirit of progress, tolerance, and unity.

