Changing Times

Preeya MalikManaging DirectorUS Licensed Lawyer and Immigration Specialist

The world is changing, and so is immigration with time-bound opportunities that might not last forever

Over the last five years we have seen an influx of various investment immigration programmes worldwide. However, even these opportunities do not last forever, and this past year has reminded us of that.

US EB-5 programme

2021 has seen vast changes in the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme which allows foreign investors to invest in an approved project in the US for a green card.

This year, the EB-5 regional center programme required stand-alone reauthorisation by June 30th. Unfortunately, there was no agreement in Senate and the programme lapsed. As a result, the permanent direct EB-5 programme still exists, but the option of pooling investors in larger projects has come to an abrupt halt.

Everyone awaited authorisation by September 30th (end of the US fiscal year). However, the EB-5 programme was not included in the general spending bill, and the programme has now been further delayed without reauthorisation. The next date for reauthorisation could potentially be December 3, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

In addition to its expiry, there have also been changes to the price of the EB-5 programme. On June 22, 2021, a judge ruled in the Behring v. Wolf case, that changes made in November 2019 increasing the EB-5 price to $900,000 were unauthorised as the government official signing off on these changes was not lawfully appointed. This judgement reversed the 2019 changes and effectively brought the price of the EB-5 programme back down to $500,000. This price will also likely increase again at some unknown point.

Those wishing to take advantage of the $500,000 price point are advised to choose a direct EB-5 opportunity which may be currently available.

Canada Start Up Visa

Earlier this year in March 2021, we were supposed to see the reopening of the Quebec Immigrant Investor Programme. However, the government of Quebec has extended its suspension of application intakes until April 2023 to meet various government objectives.

In the meantime, the Start Up Visa has evolved since its inception, now allowing investors to pool investments with various start up founders to gain a direct permanent residency. The cost of the programme is less expensive than the Quebec Immigrant Investor Programme, sitting at around $315,000 CAD including investment and various fees. The processing time is also only half of the Quebec Programme, at 12 to 16 months. In addition, the investor can choose to live anywhere in the country as this is a federal programme, whereas investors in the Quebec programme must remain in Quebec.

Government initiatives and immigration policy

As we can see, the landscape of immigration continues to change. Whether the governments are looking to boost the economy generally or bring funds into a specific sector, programmes will continue to change according to government needs and objectives.

We encourage anyone who is interested in taking part in the programmes currently available for the US or Canada to contact us today. Prices will not remain low and opportunities may not be as readily available in the coming months and years. Take a first step toward your future with Step Global.

What are the benefits of second citizenship?

Second citizenship gives people the freedom to travel, live and work in other areas of the world. Often individuals obtain a second citizenship which allows for more visa free travel than their current citizenship. It offer security and stability.

Do you see an increasing trend in the global citizenship space?

The trend in global citizenship has been increasing over the past five years as more and more countries open their doors to investors for immigration to meet various economic and government objectives.

Has Covid-19 impacted this industry in any way?

The ban on travel and closing of borders affected the industry twice over. At first, it slowed down the industry as this created a fear for people to be stuck in one country. However, this fear soon turned into a motivation for people to find the most stable and secure places in the world, with the best health resources, for permanent residency and citizenship.

Client Testimonial

Me and my wife have been in a professional career outside of India for about 12 years now. We had been contemplating to explore various immigration programs, especially to the US as we had planned to send our children to college and advance studies there. In 2017, we got interested in the EB-5 program and met Preeya Malik from Step Global. We were soon interested in the program, and with the professional support from Step Global, we identified the project in NY and completed the registration within that year. I would like to share that we have been quite satisfied with the overall support and acumen that the Step Global team provides. The team has been involved with us throughout the process. I will say we are quite pleased and satisfied that we associated with Step Global as a partner in applying for the EB-5 Program. - N.S. and R.S. — Doha, Qatar

