Spain is home to some of Europe's most remarkable historic cities. From ancient Roman monuments and medieval fortresses to magnificent cathedrals and Renaissance palaces, its architectural heritage reflects the many civilisations that have shaped the country.

Among its greatest attractions are the 15 cities that form the Group of World Heritage Cities of Spain. Each has a distinct identity and offers visitors an opportunity to explore centuries of history through beautifully preserved monuments, historic neighbourhoods and local traditions.

For travellers looking beyond Spain's famous beaches and major cities, these destinations offer plenty of reasons to explore.

Where cultures and civilisations meet

Few places reflect Spain's rich cultural history quite like Córdoba. Once a major centre of Islamic civilisation in Europe, the Andalusian city is famous for its Mosque-Cathedral, known for its striking red-and-white arches. Its historic Jewish Quarter and flower-filled courtyards are equally worth exploring.

Toledo, known as the City of Three Cultures, brings together Christian, Muslim and Jewish influences. Its historic centre is home to churches, mosques, synagogues and the impressive Alcázar, all set against the scenic backdrop of the River Tagus.

In Cáceres, medieval towers, fortified houses and cobbled streets give the old town its distinctive character. Meanwhile, Ávila is celebrated for its remarkably preserved medieval walls, which stretch approximately 2.5 kilometres around the historic centre.

Tracing Spain's Roman past

Roman history remains an important part of Mérida, wher0explore an ancient theatre, amphitheatre and Roman bridge. The city's archaeological monuments offer a fascinating glimpse into life during the Roman Empire.

Segovia is best known for its monumental Roman aqueduct, built nearly 2,000 years ago. The city also features an impressive Gothic cathedral and the Alcázar, a castle famous for its distinctive towers.

Along the Mediterranean coast, Tarragona preserves the remains of ancient Tarraco, including a Roman amphitheatre overlooking the sea. Its coastal location makes it particularly appealing for visitors interested in combining history with seaside exploration.

Renaissance treasures and literary landmarks

The neighbouring Andalusian cities of Úbeda and Baeza are celebrated for their outstanding Renaissance architecture. Úbeda is known for its elegant palaces and the Sacra Capilla del Salvador, while Baeza charms visitors with its historic squares, churches and beautifully preserved buildings.

Salamanca, home to one of Europe's oldest universities, is famous for its golden sandstone architecture, magnificent Plaza Mayor and two cathedrals. Its historic centre remains one of Spain's most impressive architectural attractions.

Literature enthusiasts will find plenty to discover in Alcalá de Henares, the birthplace of Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quixote. The Cervantes Birthplace Museum and the city's historic university are among its main attractions.

Historic cities with spectacular settings

In Cuenca, the famous Hanging Houses appear to cling to cliffs above the Huécar gorge. The dramatic setting and medieval streets make the city one of Spain's most distinctive heritage destinations.

Santiago de Compostela is internationally recognised as the final destination of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage routes. Its magnificent cathedral and atmospheric old town attract visitors from around the world.

Spain's islands also feature two remarkable heritage destinations. On Tenerife, San Cristóbal de La Laguna is known for its colourful historic buildings and carefully planned streets, which influenced colonial town planning in the Americas.

In Ibiza, Eivissa offers a different perspective on the island's heritage. Its fortified old town, Dalt Vila, features ancient walls, narrow streets and spectacular views of the Mediterranean.