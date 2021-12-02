Celebrations With Abevia Milk

Abevia Evaporated Milk is a healthy and tasty choice that is low on cholesterol and enriched with vitamins and calcium

On the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day celebration and festivity, Nutridor welcomes everyone to experience its wide variety of nutritionally-enriched milk products that is both and a treat for the senses.

Sankha Biswas, CEO — Nutridor

“With its flagship brand, Abevia, Nutridor is leveraging the best of ingredients and product expertise to provide families with a solid foundation for their health,” said CEO Sankha Biswas.

Over the years, Abevia has established itself in the hearts of consumers by focusing on several dairy categories, including evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, drinking yoghurt, and ingredients like butter, ghee, skimmed milk, and whole milk powders, mozzarella, cheddar, emmental cheese, and paneer.

“Keeping our vision in mind, we continue to explore healthy offerings and dairy benefits for consumers. It’s the task of our research and development to apply science and expertise to create products that combine great taste with health benefits. We firmly believe that our research can make better food so that more and more people live a better life,” said Biswas.

Ankit Dubey, General Manger —Nutridor

When it comes to adding a layer of goodness and happiness to every occasion, Abevia sincerely stands by its tagline, ‘Abevia, add Goodness to Life.’ The dairy brand operates on Nutridor’s diversified portfolio and resilient product offering, coupled with value-added variety across all socio-economic segments, which add to its uniqueness. With product innovation at its core, Abevia is focused on healthy consumer minds.

“Millennials and their new healthy food and lifestyle choices, market research, and consumer feedback data guide us to invest in product innovation, brand marketing, and social media campaigns towards consumer value addition,” Biswas noted.

In response to the growing consciousness among consumers about the health benefits of food, Nutridor Abevia offers a differentiated benefit through its extensive R&D, while optimising its price point for affordability, trial, and conversion towards a value for money offering.

“Healthy food needs to be affordable for everyone, and this is where Abevia plays the disruptive role in the market. We are building our brand towards health benefits that can appeal to the entire socio-economic spectrum.” said Ashfaque Shaikh, Brand and Marketing Manager at Nutridor.

Abevia Evaporated Milk and Sweetened Condensed Milk are produced from milk ingredients from Europe and New Zealand. The uniqueness of Abevia Evaporated Milk is its low cholesterol formula, no added sugar or preservatives, a rich source of protein, and natural milk taste. The presence of vitamins and calcium in Abevia Evaporated Milk adds the nutrition needed for a healthy and tasty dairy product.

Speaking about plans, Biswas said that Nutridor is well-prepared to seize opportunities and build on the right portfolio of products and brands to serve its consumers meaningfully across a balanced array of geographies. “Preparing for tomorrow is the business of today, for every person at every age for our own home. With our commitment to social and economic progress and passion for bringing health through food to as many people as possible, we will continue to generate profitable and sustainable growth now and for many years to come.”

Easy to make and deliciously Emirati, Abevia loads you with the most basic ingredient for joyous cooking. Abevia wishes everyone a Happy UAE National Day!

Celebrate Emirati cuisine with Abevia

Abevia Evaporated Milk and Sweetened Condensed Milk is the result of years of research and innovation, which has gone behind developing the final and great tasting product. “With over 30 years of experience and heritage, Nutridor is synonymous with great quality products in all the markets that we have ventured into,” says Ankit Dubey, General Manager at Nutridor. With a whole range of nutritionally enriched and delectable dairy products to offer, Nutridor has been a leading evaporated milk supplier in the UAE and across the globe. Abevia delivers the standard nutritional benefits and has been fortified to address local micronutrient deficiencies in growing children. With a mission to benefit consumers of all ages, Abevia products are full of Vitamin A, B, D, Zinc, Iron, and a range of other micronutrients required to live a healthy life.