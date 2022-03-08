UAE

Celebrating women artists

Artscrafts is committed to ensuring that women artists receive the recognition and respect they deserve

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 10:18 AM

Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 10:20 AM

While any day makes for a great opportunity to celebrate the women in our life, International Women’s Day gives us one more reason to do exactly that. Falling on March 8, it is a global holiday that recognises the incredible achievements of women, raises awareness, and encourages others to advocate for gender equality.

Feminism isn’t just about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. There can be no denying that women are the real architects of society.

To celebrate the contribution of women in our life, Artscraft is organising an art events on March 8 with all the women artists of the UAE.

Through the medium of digital media, women artists and womenhood in general, will be celebrated and their artworks will be discussed to uplift the women in society. It is an event that highlights the contributions of women artists.


