Celebrating Success

For over two decades, the company has been constantly reinventing and revolutionising the sector through its forward-thinking and customer-centric offerings

Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 10:28 AM

NGK Spark Plug Middle East FZE is a dynamic company with a distribution network across Middle East, Africa, CIS and South Asia. Established in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai in 2002 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., the company aims to grow even further and strengthen its market leadership in both aftermarket and OES.

November 2022 marked the 20th anniversary of NGK Spark Plug Middle East with the theme, '20 Years of Igniting Your Spirit Since 2002'.

NGK Spark Plug Middle East celeberated this milestonealong with its business partners and top management led by Shinichi Odo, Representative Director and Chairman of the Board and Damien Germès, President and CEO, Regional President EMEA Corporate Officer (Global Headquarters, Japan). A line up of activities kept everyone engaged, from customer’s meeting in the morning, followed by an action-packed motorsports activity in Dubai Autodrome, drifting by NGK Spark Plug Brand Ambassador and drift professional, Ahmad Daham.

The day of celebration and activites ended with a gala dinner night that was attended by 150 guests. A series of special awards were given to top performing customers and employees in addition to fun-filled entertainment activities.

NGK Spark Plug is one of the leading automotive and technical ceramics suppliers. While the corporate headquarters are located in Nagoya, Japan, the company has sales organisations and production facilities all over the world. The automotive side of the company specialises in the fields of ignition and sensor technology, supplying Original Equipment customers across the globe. For the aftermarket, its product portfolio comprises spark plugs, glow plugs, ignition coils and leads under the NGK Ignition Parts brand. Under the brand NTK Vehicle Electronics, the company offers oxygen sensors (including NOx sensors), exhaust gas temperature sensors (EGTS), mass air flow (MAF) and manifold absolute/boost pressure (MAP) sensors as well as engine speed and position sensors. With around 16,400 employees, the company’s automotive and technical ceramics activities generate a total annual turnover of around 3.7 billion euros worldwide. NGK Spark Plug operates on all continents and has 60 group companies, 35 production plants, five technical centres and three venture labs.

The company is now entering a period of great changes. NGK Spark Plug’s 2030 Long-Term Management Plan ‘NITTOKU BX’ is an extension of today’s business plan. It aims to pave the way for the transformation of its business portfolio, the development of innovative solutions and new businesses.

‘NITTOKU BX’ sets the milestones for the next ten years. The goal is to establish strong business pillars in the areas of environment and energy, mobility, medical, and communication. These business pillars are in turn based on the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of this, the company launched a $100 million Corporate Venture Capital Fund in April 2021 to pursue new opportunities in these areas.

The NGK Spark Plug vision for 2040, named ‘Beyond ceramics, eXceeding imagination’ (BX), gives the company the direction it needs to reinvent itself and to drastically change beyond the current way. This includes promoting cultural reform and diversity within the company. Employees will be empowered to think outside the box and take risks, and a greater emphasis will be placed on increasing the number of women and foreign nationals in leading positions.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com