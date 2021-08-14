Celebrating home away from home

Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah is commemorating this day with events in the emirate

I, Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, president of Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah (PSCS), want to congratulate the UAE-based Pakistani community on 75th Independence. We should rejoice the independence that Allah has bestowed upon us through the sacrifices of thousands of people to breath and live in free land. Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah, a hub of Pakistani community connectivity in ‘home’ away from home, was established in 1980 to help develop strong bonding between the Pakistani and UAE community. Since then we have celebrated all colors of our culture and brotherhood on all auspicious and celebration days of Pakistan and the UAE.

Following our legacy and keeping in view our national drive to combat current pandemic in UAE, PSCS will be hosting two weeks of independence day celebrations with special protocols following government regulations. The events will include sporting activities such as badminton, table tennis, and taekwondo tournaments, children’s milli naghma singing, poetry, art and drawing competitions, ending with flag and cake cutting ceremony. May our flag fly high!