Celebrating Diversity

Allison McDonald, Principal, Al Basma British School

Allison McDonald, Principal of Al Basma British School, highlights about community committed to student success

Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 10:49 AM

At Al Basma British School, we strive to be the best in everything we do, continuing to drive our school forward at an accelerated pace. Our ADEK and BSO inspections reflect this drive for excellence as we achieve more outstanding grades in each inspection, most recently in 2022.

Our very proactive parent team works with us to plan a range of events that celebrate both the cultural diversity of our school population and our Emirati student’s national identity. As a result, our international school population has developed into a vibrant, tolerant, ambitious, collaborative and cohesive community where all stakeholders can contribute to and are invested in our individual and collective achievements.

Our external examination results continue to go from strength to strength; 11 of our IGCSE students and four of our ‘A’ level students were highly commended with a High Achiever Award from the British Examination Board for their Summer 2022 results. In addition, the outstanding achievements of three of our ‘A’ level students were recognised with a Golden Visa. Our Y13 students go on to study a diverse range of subjects, including but not limited to medicine, dentistry, computer science, art and design, business and economics, sports, psychology and educational psychology in universities across Europe, America and Asia, including the UK.

Our broad and balanced curriculum enables students to explore and pursue their interests and talents. We expanded our building in September 2020, improving our sports, arts and STEM facilities significantly. Our well-resourced facilities enable us to offer a full range of arts, technology, language, humanities and science subjects to all students.

The English National Curriculum is enriched with Robotics, which is time-tabled for Y3 to 9. In addition, we offer a wide range of events, competitions and activities to develop students’ creativity, critical thinking, innovation and enterprise. Students from Y2 to 13 have access to over 200 optional extra-curricular activities and sports clubs each week, including our annual school production. Competitive sports are a new feature at Al Basma this year; our students have thrived and excelled as our Y5 to 13 students have taken part in inter-school and in-school competitions in athletics, football, netball, basketball and badminton.