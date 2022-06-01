Celebrate The Natural Goodness

Embrace nature’s bounty with tastefully pure and healthy products

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 10:24 AM

A powerful symbol of eternal life, abundance and maternal love within most cultural traditions, milk has always been at the base of human nutrition. An incredible source of essential nutrients, spanning from proteins to calcium, milk gets even more important and healthier when it is produced following the strictest dairy farming regulations.

This is the main mission of Al Rawabi, the leading dairy company in the UAE. Headquartered in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, where it operates a farm featuring over 16,500 cows, Al Rawabi was established in 1989, serving more than one-million consumers living across the UAE and Oman, supplying fresh milk to over 16,000 stores every day. The award-winning company, listed among the 40 strongest brands in the region, strictly operates in observance of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This vision promotes a prosperous evolution of the UAE, rooted in happiness and public health. Sticking to this, Al Rawabi has also teamed up with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), to boost public health by promoting a nutritious food education.

Since its foundation, high-quality and health have always been key pillars of Al Rawabi’s strategy. With a tagline reading ‘The Nation’s Health’, the company is at the forefront of scientific research, cooperating with hundreds of clinics and specialists in the GCC to better understand how to prevent the rise of diseases among the population through development of healthier products. In keeping with this perspective, Al Rawabi, which offers several products, including fresh milk, yoghurt, juices, bread, and meat, has also lunched the ‘Functional’ range, providing consumers additional essential nutrients and supplements. Largely appreciated by consumers, this portfolio has won several prizes, including Superbrands and SIAL.

Betting on a customer-first strategy rooted in key values, including innovation, initiative, integrity and precision, Al Rawabi has also embraced the ‘Total Mixed Ration’ (TMR) method of feeding dairy cattle. Through this method, each cow can consume the required level of nutrients in each bite, that should include good quality forages. This comprises a balance of grains and proteins, along with vitamins and minerals.

Fully aware that a healthy business now also has to take in consideration sustainability, Al Rawabi continues to promote for its packaging the use of PET, a 100 per cent recyclable material, that is highly durable and resistant.

Operating locally, Al Rawabi is able to ensure that milk goes from farm to table in 24 hours. Every day, on its farm, the company collects between 250,000 and 270,000 litres of milk. Once sourced, it is immediately cooled to avoid bacteria. When it reaches a temperature below five degree Celcius, it is stored in silos and transferred to the nearby plant. Here, it undergoes a process of pasteurisation, homogenisation, standardisation, and fermentation. The whole process is aimed at making the milk free from bad bacteria, and at the same time to improve the taste of the products. Standardisation also enables to obtain milk ranges with different fat contents to meet consumers’ specific needs and preferences.

The sophisticated milking process allows Al Rawabi to stand out in the market with a particularly rich milk product offering. This, for example includes the Super Milk range, that, being fortified with an array of vitamins and nutrients comprising Vitamins A, D, E, calcium and folic, helps in overcoming Vitamin D deficiency. This condition, which is particularly common among the UAE population, is also contrasted through the Vitamin D Milk, a creamy milk, enriched with nutrients, that is perfect to be poured over fruits and desserts, or to be added to curries and soups.

For those looking for an extra dose of proteins, Al Rawabi has also created a selection of lactose fee protein milks, that are also high in calcium, Vitamin D and potassium. For a tasty touch, they come in different flavours, spanning from natural chocolate and mocha, to vanilla and almond, as well as vanilla and orange blossom.