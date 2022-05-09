Celebrate The Festival of Gold

Dr. B. Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellers

Bhima Jewellers is adding glitters to this year’s Akshaya Tritiya with its new range ‘My Kinda Jewellery’

Gold leaves a lasting impact on the lives of people. From time immemorial, people have used various precious metals to adorn themselves. Certain metals have captivated public imaginations through different eras. Brass and copper along with other precious stones were extensively used, and the beauty of craftsmanship is visible in our history and heritage sites. Over 200 years, gold aand silver along with precious stones like ruby, jade and coral etc., have become extremely valuable and alluring adornments of mankind globally. The aesthetic value of gold still exists; however, more and more people perceive gold as a savings and an investment. The value of this precious metal has increased over the years and is ever-growing, making it a safe investment option.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

The habit of purchasing gold is not just an aesthetic or monetary tradition.

Gold is associated with various occasions and practices that the people follow even today in India and many other countries. ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ is one such auspicious day to buy gold. Considered lucky for new beginnings, buying gold on the ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ day is believed to bring in good luck and fortunes.

Purchasing gold is expected as a satisfactory way to keep one happy and financially stable. With a steady price increase, gold, as an investment, will continue to bring in good luck and great fortunes. As per tradition, this ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ will also be celebrated as an auspicious day for buying your favourite gold ornaments.

UAE — A golden land of diversities

UAE is a shining symbol of prosperity, peace and strength in the world today. It is also a land of diversities brought about by residents of over 180 countries who work and live in the Emirates. This has created an enormous market for various businesses, especially the jewellery segment, in the country. Even though only a sizeable portion of this population comprises Emiratis, Arabs from Lebanon, Egyptians etc., the ubiquitous Asians are in focus when it comes to actual purchases that emphasise a substantial figure for the jewellery market.

When it comes to the Asian community here, we speak mostly about Indians, Sri Lankans, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Filipinos. This is the customer segment that understands the quality of its ornaments, especially the antique range of jewellery. They know how painstakingly ornaments are created hence appreciating the craftsmanship, beauty and quality that comes with it. People now understand the quality and differences between the products, which are also available here and sourced from other destinations such as Singapore, Turkey and Kuwait.

Catering to a wide variety of requirements with a personal touch

Bhima Jewellers has played a significant role in making the customers aware of the manufacturing process. People are even conscious of different finishes such as ‘Geru’ and ‘Traditional’. This is why Bhima has been able to lend a personal touch to the jewellery for their customers. There is something for everyone — be it office wear, party wear, festival wear or any occasion. Bhima has tailor-made jewellery designs to meet the requirements of various kinds of customers from different parts of the world. Splendid collections created with a personal touch makes them different. Every customer feels that their kind of jewellery is what Bhima offers. For men and women, it is challenging to cope up with changing fashion trends hence to make such celebration moments easier. Therefore, to complement their look for every occasion, be it traditional, formal, or casusal, Bhima has introduced ‘My Kinda Jewellery — Jewellery that is you’. A one-stop-destination for gold lovers to find ornaments of their taste for different occasions. After all, personal tastes matter, and so does purity.