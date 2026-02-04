CCEOI elevates aesthetic and reconstructive surgery standards in Mauritius region

The Centre de Chirurgie Esthétique de l’Océan Indien (CCEOI) has spent 25 years establishing itself as a reference institution for aesthetic and reconstructive care in Mauritius and the wider region. Under the direction of Raphael Bax, the centre delivers full-spectrum, head-to-toe treatments across hair restoration, dentistry, aesthetic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic medicine, guided by a holistic philosophy focused on global patient wellbeing.

As Mauritius positions itself as a rising hub for medical tourism, CCEOI plays a strategic role by combining international medical standards with the island’s renowned hospitality. Visitors increasingly seek experiences that unite wellness, confidence and recovery within inspiring environments, and aesthetic medicine integrates naturally into this evolving tourism offering.

Historically recognised for hair transplantation, CCEOI has treated nearly 7,000 patients and transplanted more than 30 million hairs. The centre later expanded into advanced dentistry, offering implants, veneers, smile design and full dental rehabilitation, often completed within remarkably short timeframes. The integration of aesthetic surgery and medicine enables comprehensive care delivered by a multidisciplinary team of specialised doctors.

Clinical excellence remains central to operations. Procedures are conducted under strict regulatory oversight, with hospital partnerships for major surgeries and structured post-operative follow-up for every patient. Continuous training, international exposure and investment in technologies such as AI-guided dental navigation, sapphire FUE techniques, lasers and regenerative therapies further enhance outcomes.

For international patients, CCEOI provides teleconsultations, dedicated patient ambassadors, tailored treatment packages and nearby luxury accommodation. Looking ahead, the centre sees strong collaboration potential with partners in the UAE.