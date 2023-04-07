Catch up on your health

Dr. Vivek KaranConsultant Neurologist at Thumbay University Hospital, talks about the importance of signing up for preventive screening

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 10:44 AM

One of the best things people in the UAE can do for their health and well-being is to get screened for any serious conditions before they happen. Often, ‘dangerous conditions’ do not show clear symptoms until they become severe. A timely and regular diagnosis can not only keep one informed about their health, but also set one’s sights on any potential complications in a timely manner.

In essence, that's what preventive health is all about, and medical experts across the globe recommend adults and children to participate in routine tests, screenings, and immunisations.

What's more, these preventive health services provide significant health benefits and are covered by most insurance companies.

For those with a family history, they can also take effective measures to lower their risk of developing specific conditions. For instance, if a close relative (like your mother, father, or sibling) has a health condition like diabetes, heart disease, or cancer, you’re considered to have a family history. Some of the important preventive screenings include:

Screenings for breast cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and lung cancer: These are some of the most common cancers affecting men and women, and early detection can stop them from spreading or worsening.

Screenings for blood pressure and cholesterol: These screenings can help detect common metabolic conditions that can be treated with medication and lifestyle changes. If left untreated, they may lead to serious disease and premature death.

Screening for Neurological and Psycho-social Evaluation in elderly age group helps in early diagnosis and disease prevention.

Screening for diabetes and its complications like neuropathy with the help of nerve conduction test, retinopathy can be diagnosed with fundus and optical coherence tomography and nephropathy requires urine analysis and serum creatinine.

Immunisations: There’s a widely accepted myth that vaccines as something kids need, but adults need to stay on top of their vaccines too. Vaccines recommended for adults include annual flu shots, tetanus, influenza and herpes.

Doctor Consultation: Annual visits to the doctor can not only help you manage a chronic condition, but also motivate you to make healthy lifestyle choices such as quit smoking, balanced diet, developing an exercise routine or to screen for bone, vision, and hearing.

Thumbay University Hospital provides round the clock healthcare services.