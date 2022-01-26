Cart of Healthy Benefits

Rajan Marath, Managing Director, Aanacart.com

Aanacart.com has built a reputation as an online marketplace for quality fresh produce

As the online grocery market swelled over the past few months, so has consumer demand for selection and convenience. The UAE-based online e-commerce portal ‘Aanacart.com’ offers an extra bounty of fresh produce without having to build out pricey back-end infrastructure. It was officially launched on December 17, 2021, at Dubai Etisalat Academy with a crowd of more than 8,000.

Aanacart was launched by Dr. Mohammad Saeed Kindi, former Minister of Environment and Water Department, UAE, in the presence of Ashraf Thamarassey, a renowned social worker in the UAE; Siddique Osman, CEO of Aanacart.com; Rajan Marath, Managing Director of Aanacart.com; Salim Kammala, Director Commercial Aanacart.com; Jibin Jayan, Director Procurement Aanacart.com; Shibu Kurup, Director Marketing Aanacart.com, and other dignitaries.

Marath holds an experience of 24 years in logistics, supply chain, FMCG, and B2C e-commerce, and is committed to providing services with year-round availability of products.

The development of information technology has recently penetrated various life sectors, starting from transportation, telecommunications, business, and others. The rapid growth of internet users and the increasing telecommunication infrastructure have further supported this phenomenon. Aanacart.com has become an online marketplace (website portal and mobile application) for fresh vegetable, fruits, and meat delivery stores intended to offer fresh and healthy food to people.

According to a study, online grocery customers have gravitated towards click-and-collect over home delivery as their preferred fulfillment method. Going forward, mobile will become a bigger e-grocery conduit, as consumers are expected to increase their mobile channel usage in the next year by 14 per cent.

The fruit and vegetable supply chain is in continual flux as it is shaped and reshaped by the emergence of new markets and changes in consumer demand. To cater to the continuous evolution driven largely by population expansion in combination with growing expenditure on food, Aanacart.com offers a platform listing vegetable, fish, seafood, meat, poultry, steaks, fillets, ready to cook products and other processed foods, grocery and fresh flowers that are free from chemicals and preservatives.

With the vision to deliver an exceptional online shopping experience by offering the best service, value, quality, and freshest products while being good stewards of the environment and giving back to the communities, Aanacart.com is thriving by providing clean, high-quality products in addition to friendly and knowledgeable customer service.

Coming from a background in logistics has enabled Aanacart to provide express delivery options with slots every hour for their customers, the newly launched brand is an extended arm of ‘Meridian Express Logistics LLC’. With distribution hubs in JVC, Al Warsan, Muweileh (Sharjah), and Al Qusais, the brand provides delivery services, enabling individuals to avail themselves of the food at their doorstep faster at a reasonable price throughout the emirates of Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.

Meridian Express Logistics

Meridian Express Logistics LLC is well-known for its specialised services, bridging the gap between people and goods through air, land, and sea. Renowned for its customer-oriented total logistics solutions with a commitment to excel in service and objectives, to improve competitiveness and optimisation of costs, Meridian Express Logistics has grown from a small enterprise to a leading company in the UAE over the past 15 years. Such achievement is accreditable to the efforts put forth by the staff and their commitment towards excellent customer service. The group has a total of 159 employees.

The company runs on the ethos of integrity, efficiency, partnership, passion, innovation, and service excellence and is known for providing solutions that are customised and effective, based on customer requirements.

With unblemished innovative technologies and a growing global network, Meridian Express Logistic is enhancing the operations of Aanacart.com. The brand aims to cater their services all over the UAE, Middle East, and India, providing quality products at the best competitive price and special offers to their customers through free and express delivery service.

Being in the industry of fresh products for three decades, Meridian Express Logistics has welcomed Aanacart.com as its newest addition to the family to enhance its market dominance and commitment to excellence in the journey.

Trying to find time in your busy schedule to make dinner is one thing. Trying to find time to go to the grocery store is a whole other matter. To take advantage of online grocery shopping, Aanacart.com, promises to deliver the items within 60 minutes from the time you ordered.