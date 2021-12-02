Care Round the Corner

With the largest healthcare network in the UAE Aster ensures that it’s circle of care is extensive and inclusive

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the leading healthcare providers in the GCC and an emerging healthcare player in India. Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare has emerged as an integrated healthcare service organisation that provides the complete circle of care to people through its world-class network of 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 223 pharmacies, providing primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary care to all segments of the population.

Over the last 35 years, Aster’s mission has been to provide quality healthcare which is affordable and accessible, and has constantly strived to deliver excellence in healthcare. With innovation at the forefront, Aster has been constantly transforming to ensure that services offered cater to the dynamic needs of patients and customers.

Staying true to its vision of being a friendly neighbourhood pharmacy, Aster Pharmacy was also amongst the first to start home delivery of medicines over a decade ago. As the residential footprint of the nation grew, so did Aster Pharmacy’s reach to every household. Currently, Aster Pharmacy offers free home delivery to all parts of the UAE with no minimum order value and with reliable and fast delivery. Their message is that they are always only a phone call away and it is easy to reach them at 800-700-600 via a WhatsApp message or call.

Aster Pharmacy has increased its availability via leading aggregator platforms and apps like Now Now, Talabat, Carrefour and, Instashop. You can order from a range of products and categories for your daily health and wellness needs. Aster Pharmacy has over 100 brands and 15,000 different variety under vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care, medical equipment, rehab and orthopedic supports, and sports nutrition.

What makes the proposition of the free home delivery unique is it’s ‘Connect with the Pharmacist’ feature. Every time you call 800-700-600, you will be connected to a pharmacist who can advise you on your prescription or supplement requirement and dispense the right medication to you.

The 800-ASTER (27837) is a doctor-on-call service provided by Aster Clinics which is built on the Aster promise of providing accessible health care to all. Doctor-on-call service covers non-life-threatening illnesses and aims to provide prompt, affordable, friendly, and high standard healthcare, and special medical attention to individuals at their convenience. The experienced physicians provide non-emergency treatment for fevers, upper respiratory tract infections, cough and colds, flu, and pneumonia, vomiting and diarrhea, allergic reactions dizziness, gastrointestinal and urinary tract infections etc.

800-ASTER therefore, promises hassle-free service and quality medical practitioners and nurses at your doorstep within 45 minutes for any primary medical attention.

The most recent innovation by Aster is the introduction of Aster Xpress Clinic and Pharmacy. Aster Xpress, a novel concept which brings together a one-doctor clinic inside a retail pharmacy, will help patients with general ailments and primary health needs. Patients can seek instant medical care and receive the medication within the least possible time. Introduced specially for the residents of the Expo 2020 Village, Aster Xpress would provide first aid, effective triaging and basic diagnostics for general medical needs as well as cater to health and wellness requirement of Expo 2020 Dubai visitors and residents of Expo Village. Patients can be referred to larger facilities with specialised doctors as required. With new communities merging across Dubai which are fast becoming popular as a preferred location for UAE residents and visitors, Aster Xpress is all set to tackle the need for easily accessible and affordable quality healthcare in new neighbourhoods and far areas where healthcare providers are not yet available.

With many more initiatives underway, Aster ensures that its complete circle of care is extensive and inclusive. With the largest healthcare network in the UAE, Care is just an Aster away.