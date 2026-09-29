Cardiac Care at Aster: Protecting every beat of your story

Most of us have a reason to put our health on hold. There is work to finish, a family to look after, a deadline to meet. We tell ourselves we will exercise next week, get that health check-up next month, or sleep better when life settles down.

But heart disease is no longer just a concern of older age. Changing lifestyles, chronic stress, unhealthy eating, physical inactivity and irregular sleep patterns are affecting people much younger, including those in their 30s and 40s.

Heart health is shaped by the choices we make every day, as well as risks we may not always see or recognise.

This World Heart Day, Don’t Miss a Beat. Listen to your body, know what puts your heart at risk, recognise the signs that should not be ignored, and remember that timely attention can make all the difference.

At Aster Hospitals and Clinics, cardiac care encompasses early screening, preventive management, emergency interventions, and advanced structural heart procedures. This World Heart Day, leading cardiologists from Aster Hospitals and Aster Clinics share key insights to guide your heart health journey.

Preventive Care and Screening: Insights from Aster Clinics

“Waiting for symptoms is a mistake, Act now!”

“We tend to think about our heart only when something feels wrong. However, conditions like hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes can quietly damage blood vessels for years without overt symptoms. Routine preventive screenings, including blood pressure checks, lipid profiles, and blood sugar testing are essential for early detection before complications arise.” — Dr Naeem Hasanfatta, Specialist Cardiologist, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai.

“Small Daily Choices Yield Long-Term Protection”

“Heart health is built through daily habits. Managing risk does not require an immediate lifestyle overhaul; it begins with consistent, sustainable habits. Incorporating daily physical activity, adopting a balanced diet, prioritising 7–8 hours of quality sleep, and managing chronic stress significantly lower cardiovascular risk over time.” — Dr Saakshi Sarin, Specialist Cardiologist, Aster Royal Clinic, Arabian Ranches & Aster Clinic, JVC.

“Understand Your Risk Profile Early”

“Cardiovascular disease is increasingly affecting individuals in their 30s and 40s. Factors such as family history, high stress, and sedentary work environments compound risk early in life. Young adults must not assume youth provides immunity; assessing baseline risk early allows for effective preventive intervention.” — Dr Issac V Mammen, Specialist Cardiologist, Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens.

Advanced Diagnostics and Interventions: Insights from Aster Hospitals

Precision Diagnostics Drive Early Targeted Intervention

“Many cardiac conditions are time-sensitive, where every second can save a life. These include critical coronary blockages, aortic dissection, and acute cardiac emergencies. Advanced CT, coronary angiography, and echocardiography provides essential guidance for timely intervention. Screening enables early detection before significant heart damage occurs. Rapid transfer to a well-equipped tertiary cardiac center with proficient cardiac surgical team and advanced infrastructure is critical to saving lives and improving outcomes.” — Dr Sandeep Srivastava, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgery, Aster Hospital, Qusais.

Recognise Warning Signs and Act Immediately

“Not all cardiac events present as dramatic chest pain. Symptoms such as unexplained shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, sudden sweating, or discomfort radiating to the arm, back, neck, or jaw warrant immediate medical evaluation. Prompt emergency care during an acute coronary event preserves heart muscle and saves lives.” — Dr Anil P Kumar, Specialist Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Qusais

Minimally Invasive Innovations in Structural Heart Care

“Field advancements have revolutionized how we treat complex structural heart conditions. Cutting-edge, catheter-based procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVI/TAVR) allow us to replace damaged heart valves without open-heart surgery, offering safer recovery profiles and excellent outcomes for high-risk patients.” — Dr Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

Cardiac care at Aster

With over four decades of experience in healthcare, Aster Hospitals and Clinics provide comprehensive cardiology services delivered by skilled and board-certified physicians and surgeons. Our focus on clinical excellence and patient care has earned recognition from international healthcare rankings.

Aster Hospital was recognised in Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027, ranking No. 2 in the UAE and No. 253 globally for Cardiology. In Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026 rankings, Aster Hospitals ranked 4th among hospitals in the UAE, reflecting its focus on quality care and clinical standards.

Prioritise Your Heart Health Today

World Heart Day serves as a vital reminder to prioritise your cardiovascular wellness. From routine preventive health checks at Aster Clinics to state-of-the-art interventional cardiology and structural heart care at Aster Hospitals, our specialised teams and advanced technology ensure comprehensive support for every beat.

This World Heart Day, don’t miss a beat. Schedule your heart screening today.

10,000+ Cath Lab Procedures: Clinical excellence at Aster

Crossing 10,000 Cath Lab procedures marks a milestone for Aster Hospital Mankhool, reflecting patient trust in Aster and its cardiology department and its commitment to accessible cardiac care in the UAE.

An analysis of patient records provides insights into regional cardiac health. More than 35 per cent of patients were aged 41–50, while 15–20 per cent were aged 31–40, meaning nearly half of intervention cases involved adults under 50. More than 90 per cent of patients were from South Asia, with Indian nationals accounting for over 65 per cent, followed by Pakistani and Filipino patients.

The 24/7 Cath Lab provides emergency angiography and angioplasty for acute heart attacks, including primary angioplasty for STEMI, as well as elective and complex interventions such as thrombectomy, OCT, FFR, TAVI/TAVR, CHIP, MitraClip, ICD and pacemaker implantations. These services cover conditions including angina, chest pain, cardiomyopathy, NSTEMI, STEMI and unstable angina through minimally invasive, catheter-based procedures.

More than 60 per cent of the 10,000 procedures were led by Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Head of Cardiac Services at Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE

Every procedure represents a patient and family who have placed their confidence in the Aster team. The milestone reflects Aster’s focus on clinical expertise and compassionate care aligned with international standards.

Visit Aster Hospitals and Clinics today!

For appointments call us on 04 4400500 or download myAster app.