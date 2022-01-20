Canon's 'Moments That Matter' Photography Competition

Calling All Photographers to Drive Social Change

The world has gathered at Expo 2020 Dubai to collectively shape a brighter, more sustainable future. Sharing this commitment to repair humanity's relationship with the planet is Canon. The world­leading innovator and provider of imaging solutions is hosting a competition at Expo 2020 to drive meaningful change and sustainable action through the power of visual storytelling.

‘Moments That Matter' is lever­ aging Expo 2020 Dubai's glob­al platform to rally together photography enthusiasts from across the EMEAregion. Participants are challenged to capture moments that define humani­ty's relationship with the planet and highlight sustainable development issues gripping the world right now.

According to Aida Muluneh, Canon Ambassador and one of the competition's judges, "The burden of the new genera­tion is quite heavy. But it's heartening that they're trying to be part of transformative change. And Canon is giving them a plat­form to show their vulnerability, let go of their ego and present their art. That mind­set will serve them well in the industry."

The Competition

'Moments That Matter' was officially launched during Sustainability Day at Expo 2020 on 28 October 2021. The com­petition, organised in collaboration with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA), will run until 28 January 2022.

Photographers aged 18 and above in the EMEA region are taking Canon up on its challenge, submitting up to five stun­ning photographs for one of four themes, conveying a compelling story of people and their planet that inspires positive change. But as Muluneh says, "Don't en­ter the creative sector because you want to be rich and famous. Get involved be­cause you're passionate".

Whilst numerous entries have already been submitted, many more are still ex­pected. Photographers can pick up their cameras, register for the competition, and submit their work by 28th January 2022. After submissions close, an in­ternational panel of creative geniuses, photography experts, and Canon ambas­sadors will review all entries and short­list top entrants whose photographs will be displayed in a gallery at Expo 2020 for public viewing. Winners will be an­nounced in March.

The Prize

The ultimate winner of the 'Moments That Matter' competition will take home a grand prize of $8,000. The panel of judges will also choose one winner from each of the four competition categories who will each receive a gold coin. One shortlisted photographer will receive the People's Choice Award, along with a Canon R5 camera with lens.

Muluneh gives her advice on how you can stand out, "In a world where there are many images, yours needs to be some­thing that expresses your truth. Remem­ber that we have responsibilities as artists to present our own truth. You need to know what your purpose is. Don't try to be somebody else but instead, find your own style. Yes, that might mean lots of trial and error - but that's ok."

She goes on to say, "If you aspire to achieve anything, you have to push your­self and maybe even boundaries, to get there. But lay the right foundations. Mas­ter the technical - master the light - don't be a slave to light."

The Impact

The competition is an opportunity to use photography as a tool to communicate perspectives on pressing global issues to Expo 2020's international audience. As Muluneh says, "Photography is a tool that can have a social and behavioral impact - it's a tool that can shift mindsets.''

The 'Moments That Matter' contest strives to raise awareness about our im­pact on the environment and its impact on us. As a platform, it will also give art­ists the opportunity to use their skills for transformative change at a time when people and our planet need it most. But remember Muluneh's words - "An­ything of value is not quick. You must practice. The creative sector is not a field for the weak at heart. While it might be hard to accept, rejection is your best friend."

Ultimately, this competition is an op­portunity for aspiring photographers to perfect their craft whilst sharing genuine insights about humanity that could re­shape the world. These are moments that matter, and Canon can't wait for you to share yours. I

Choose from one of themes below and submit up to five images with a caption for your selected theme.

•MOMENTS THAT HEAL US

•MOMENTS THAT SAVE US

•MOMENTS THAT MAKE US

•MOMENTS THAT DEVELOP US

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY: https://canon.sm/3mYsyLF