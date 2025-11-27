Canadian University Dubai: A downtown engine for innovation, creativity and knowledge exchange

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has reinforced its reputation as a downtown engine for innovation with the recent launch of the first entrepreneurial venture from the institution’s dedicated business incubator. Powered by ZipTrust, a blockchain-enabled technology, the new enterprise, TrustPaper, is a groundbreaking innovation that enables the secure, automatic verification of documents in seconds.

Community engagement through creativity

Joining forces with leading UAE lifestyle provider, Majid Al Futtaim, CUD architecture students have pioneered sustainability-driven design solutions, creating winning projects in a competition that set new standards in urban living through climate-responsive innovation. Design students have also been part of a collaboration with Dubai Holding and ImInclusive to create an installation for Dubai Design Week 2025, merging education with lived experience to build a space symbolising a shared vision of inclusion and creativity.

Student and graduate pioneers

CUD has a long-established reputation for nurturing talented students who go on to achieve remarkable success in the wider community. Our CUD heroes include Accounting and Finance student, Rashed Mohammed Atiq Almehairi, who has been crowned champion at the FEI Endurance World Championships staged recently in Buftea, Romania. Rashed follows in the footsteps of Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Almehairi, who has won the world championship multiple times.

CUD graduate, Mohammed Al Hakim, has been appointed President of UAE Operations at Crypto.com, becoming the first GCC and Emirati national to take on this prestigious position in the cryptocurrency industry. Among CUD’s alumni entrepreneurs is Public Health graduate Nadine Audi, who has pioneered the sustainable femtech brand, Diva’Me. As co-founder and CEO, Nadine was recognised among the Forbes 30 Under 30 profiles last year as she raised $1 million in seed funding for her startup.

Strategic partnerships for knowledge development

CUD collaborates with leading regional and international groups to advance knowledge development and transfer between academia and industry. The university contributed to the annual Knowledge Summit, dedicated to sustainable development through knowledge exchange.CUD also participated as a Knowledge Partner at the Forbes Middle East Health Leaders Summit, sitting at the forefront of scientific knowledge exchange.

The Brand Me Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to personal branding as a career-defining asset, returned to CUD for 2025. The summit explored how emerging technologies are reshaping content creation, business scaling, and the evolution of digital authority. As part of the summit, a Startup Competition saw students pitch their business ideas to an esteemed judging panel, with the winners receiving AED 3000 in funding from the university to bring their vision to life.

Be part of our dynamic downtown community – Admissions are now open for Spring 2026.

“Canadian University Dubai stands as a vibrant downtown innovation hub, where immersive case-based learning empowers students to turn insight into action. Rooted in world-class Canadian education and fuelled by ‘sustainovation,’ we inspire students to dream boldly and build fearlessly. By joining CUD, students step into the CUD Incubator, transforming powerful ideas into ventures that shape a sustainable, innovative future for Dubai and the world.”

Canadian University Dubai, Dubai's #1-ranked university is proud to highlight its groundbreaking collaboration with FINTECH.TV, one of the world’s leading global media companies broadcasting from the New York Stock Exchange. This partnership strengthens CUD’s global media presence and academic influence by creating a powerful bridge between Dubai and New York, positioning the university as a cross-continental hub for media innovation. For our students, the collaboration unlocks unprecedented opportunities. Through direct engagement with global media professionals, CUD students gain access to exclusive internships, part-time roles, and potential fulltime positions, offering real exposure to the future of storytelling, content creation, fintech, and digital media. This hands-on experience enriches their learning and prepares them for meaningful global careers. As this partnership grows, our campus becomes a magnet for media, fintech, and innovation-focused collaborations. And CUD shifts from being a university in Dubai to becoming the university that represents Dubai globally.