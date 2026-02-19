Canadian University Dubai: A business school at the centre of markets

Positioned in Dubai’s leading business district, the School of Management at Canadian University Dubai delivers future-focused undergraduate and graduate programmes aligned with the city’s evolving economic, entrepreneurial, and innovation priorities.

With faculty ranked among the top two per cent of scholars worldwide and five consecutive years as the #1 ranked university in Dubai (QS World University Rankings 2026), its business programmes translate academic depth into leadership capability across competitive global markets, integrating strategic thinking, technological fluency, and applied learning.

With Cycle 2 admissions open for Spring 2026, the School of Management’s MBA, MITM, and MSc in Business Analytics are built for measurable career progression. The MBA records a 90 per cent employability rate within one year of graduation, demonstrating strong alignment with industry demand.

A business school for strategic leaders

Commencing in March, these programmes allow experienced professionals to accelerate advancement without deferring to the traditional September cycle.

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) develops executive-level strategy and complex decision-making capabilities, with focus areas in Digital Marketing, General Management, Talent Management Leadership, and Finance.

The Master of Information Technology Management (MITM) equips professionals to lead digital transformation initiatives at the intersection of business strategy and technology governance.

The Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSc BA) builds advanced analytical expertise required for leadership in data-driven and technology-enabled industries.

A business school positioned for global leadership

Anchored by its Downtown Incubator, the School of Management connects academic learning directly to industry practice, facilitating engagement with founders, senior executives, and corporate decision-makers across sectors.

Global positioning is further strengthened through a first-of-its-kind cross-continental partnership with FINTECH.TV, the international media network broadcasting from the New York Stock Exchange. Through this collaboration, the School of Management extends its presence onto a global financial platform with the launch of a dedicated FINTECH.TV broadcasting studio, offering exposure to international finance, media, and market dialogue.

Alumni of the School of Management occupy senior and executive roles within multinational organisations, lead critical strategic functions across high-growth industries, and drive succession and transformation within established family enterprises. The school’s alumni association reflects a network of networks, connecting leaders across sectors and geographies through sustained professional impact.

Testimonials

At the School of Management at Canadian University Dubai, business education is driven by Sustainovation: the integration of sustainability and innovation as a guiding philosophy for responsible leadership. Located in the heart of Dubai’s dynamic economy, the school combines international academic standards with deep industry engagement to prepare graduates for meaningful impact. Through experiential learning, strategic partnerships, the CUD Incubator, and dedicated career services, students transform ideas into action and ambition into achievement. The result is strong employability outcomes and future-ready leaders equipped to drive sustainable growth, ethical decision-making, and long-term value across regional and global markets.

The partnership between Canadian University Dubai and FINTECH.TV represents a transformative step in embedding real-world financial insight into academic learning. Being present at the New York Stock Exchange to formalise this collaboration reflects our commitment to industry-integrated education. This initiative strengthens our academic programmes by connecting students directly with global markets, fintech innovation, and executive thought leadership in an authentic, immersive learning environment.

Cycle 2 admissions for Spring 2026 are now open for the March intake. Professionals ready to advance their leadership trajectory are encouraged to apply and find details at: https://enroll.cud.ac.ae/graduate/cycle-2/