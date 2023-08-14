Business Community At Forefront of Reviving Trade

Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai has been playing an instrumental role in promoting bilateral relations with the UAE to further strengthening trade, commerce, and investment between the two countries, its top official says.

Muhammad Iqbal Dawood, Chairman of PBC Dubai, said Pakistani business community has been at the forefront of reviving trade and commerce activity in the country as well as ready to explore new opportunities to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as renewable energy, tourism and IT.

“Pakistan and the UAE have built strong foundations of mutually beneficial relations, friendship, and peaceful cooperation and this will continue in future as well,” Dawood told Khaleej Times during an interview for 77th Independence Day of Pakistan. Below are excerpts of the interview:

Please tell us about the journey of PBC in the UAE and how successful it has been since its inception?

Pakistan and the UAE are inseparably linked in terms of collaboration. There is considerable business potential between the two nations, and organisations such as the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai, have been at the forefront of reviving trade and commerce activity. For many decades, both governments and trade organisations have worked closely together to build a relationship based on mutual trust and accessibility.

How does PBC help Pakistani Businesses enter the UAE market and what tools of advocacy are used to ease barriers to entry?

We intend to engage in communication with Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, educate our members, and provide a common platform where demands and potential value additions may be communicated. Apart from assisting members at various events, the PBC will also assist in the development of human resources and equipping them to participate in events and work with other business councils.

We plan to hold a business excellence award to highlight the success stories of our members and Pakistani business owners who have made significant contributions to the UAE economy. The Pakistan Business Council is making a beneficial contribution to the Dubai economy, and each member of the council is eager to do more and contribute to the UAE-Pakistan bilateral commercial relations.

We have planned an annual award programme under Pakistan Business Council Dubai to stimulate and urge them to achieve even better. Furthermore, we will invite business owner and investors from different part of the countries on this event so they can see the beauty and business opportunities in Dubai, UAE.

Traditionally what have been the most popular sector from Pakistan in the UAE?

The UAE is Pakistan’s second largest trading partner in terms of trade and Pakistanis are one of the top 10 investors in the UAE property market, with a strong presence in Dubai, UAE.

We are also a registered entity with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The member business houses have diverse experiences and success stories in a variety of fields, including real estate developers, real estate brokers, architects, financial consultants, architectural consultants, chartered accountants, machinery, food stuff, signboards, general trading, imports and exports, clearing and forwarding agents, private equity, and many others.

What are some tools employed by PBC in its advocacy for Pakistani Businesses?

Frequent high-level exchanges and bilateral dialogues between the two countries underscore the fact that over the years, Pakistan and the UAE have built strong foundations of mutually beneficial relations, friendship, and peaceful cooperation. The UAE has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most important economic and trading allies. Through home remittances, a huge number of Pakistani expats in the UAE have made substantial contributions to the advancement of bilateral understanding and the economy of Pakistan.

Our primary goal is to encourage bilateral trade, commerce, and investment. We assist businessmen who want to invest in Dubai and other free zones in the UAE in any manner we can by providing them with information through various channels. We also present Pakistani items to UAE commercial houses, particularly in Dubai, for investment and joint ventures in Pakistan. Another notable characteristic is the organisation of exhibits in Dubai to promote Pakistani products. Chamber members can participate and display their products at the PBC Dubai exhibition.

BECOME A PBC MEMBER

Those interested can apply for membership via the online form on the PBC official website

www.pbcdubai.ae, or contact Ms. Ellanie, Office Manager, on officemanager@pbcdubai.ae or. Shahid Iftikhar, Executive Assistant, on info@pbcdubai.ae for further assistance

MEMBERSHIP CATEGORIES

Category A: Dubai-based Pakistani Corporate Business Membership

Membership in this category is open to Pakistani businesses registered in Dubai, either independently or in affiliation with a UAE National or with a UAE Corporate body.

Category B: Dubai-based Pakistani Individual Membership

Membership in this category is open to all Pakistani nationals who are working in Dubai, except individuals that qualify as the representative of Dubai-based Pakistani Corporate Member.

OBJECTIVES OF PAKISTAN BUSINESS COUNCIL DUBAI

•Promote trade, commerce and investment between the two countries.

•Facilitate businessmen who are interested in investing in Dubai and other freezones in the UAE in all possible ways by providing them information in various avenues.

•Introduce Pakistani products to business houses in the UAE, especially in Dubai for investment and for joint venture in Pakistan.

•Organise exhibitions in Dubai to promote Pakistani products is another salient feature. At PBC Dubai exhibit, chamber members can participate and display their products.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS 2023

Muhammad Iqbal Dawood, Chairman

Muhammad Nafees, Vice-President

Mustafa Hemani, Director

Ejaz Ahmed, Director

Sultan Mahmood, Director

Muhammad Saleem Tabani, Director

Mustafa Sultan Khwaja, Director

Mustafa Altaf, VP Programmes