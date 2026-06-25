Burjeel Training Academy: Strengthening healthcare ecosystem

The healthcare in the UAE continues to advance, and the conversation is increasingly shifting beyond infrastructure and technology towards the people who deliver care. From physicians and nurses to allied health professionals and support staff, a skilled and adaptable workforce remains at the heart of every successful healthcare system. Around the world, healthcare leaders are placing greater emphasis on continuous training, professional development and upskilling to ensure workforces are prepared to meet the evolving needs of patients and communities.

In the UAE, Burjeel Holdings is contributing to this transformation through Burjeel Training Academy, the academic arm of its integrated healthcare ecosystem, by building a future-ready healthcare workforce that is equipped to respond to evolving demands while sustaining high-quality care delivery.

Envisioned and built by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, this ecosystem spans hospitals, specialty centres, research facilities, and innovation and manufacturing capabilities. It supports the Academy, led by Dr Tahani AlQadiri, Associate Vice-President, in delivering structured training pathways that support clinical excellence, workforce sustainability, and long-term system resilience.

“Our goal is to develop structured, inclusive, and forward-looking education pathways that empower healthcare professionals to adapt, grow, and lead. By focusing on both academic excellence and practical training, we are strengthening the resilience of the healthcare workforce and preparing it for the future,” said Dr Tahani, reflecting on the Academy’s mission.

Building resilience through continuous exposure

At Burjeel Training Academy, supported by a network of expert clinicians across the Group’s six teaching hospitals, healthcare resilience is strengthened through a range of CME/CPD courses and specialty masterclasses. From interns and residents to sub-specialised doctors, the programmes equip participants at all levels with critical clinical knowledge and hands-on experience.

Programmes such as surgical masterclasses and internationally recognised certifications like the Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) emphasise practical, scenario-based learning, enabling participants to develop both technical skills and decision-making capabilities in high-pressure environments.

Speaking on the importance of emergency training, Dr Alfred Dahbi, Director, Academic Operations and Education, noted: “Programmes like TNCC are essential in preparing healthcare professionals to respond effectively in critical situations. By simulating real-life emergency scenarios, we ensure that participants develop not only technical skills, but the confidence and judgment needed to act when it matters most.” By extending these programmes, the academy ensures continuous growth and readiness at every level.

Expanding perspective through observerships

As healthcare systems become increasingly interconnected, global exposure has become a key component of resilience. Through its observership programmes, the academy enables participants to experience real clinical environments while engaging with diverse healthcare models.

To date, more than 1,500 participants have benefitted from these programmes, including international students from countries such as Japan, China, Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia, the UK, and India. The academy has also hosted visiting consultants and specialists as part of its knowledge exchange initiatives. Notably, a group of five consultants from Kazan, Russia, recently participated in a five-day immersive visit, during which they engaged in comprehensive hospital tours across the network to gain firsthand insight into the UAE healthcare system and infrastructure, developing mutual learning and the exchange of best practices.

Strengthening foundations through internships

Transitioning from theory to practice is a critical phase in building healthcare resilience. Burjeel Training Academy’s structured internship programmes provide immersive, hands-on clinical exposure.

These internships are designed to closely reflect the realities of patient care, enabling trainees to rotate across specialties, manage a diverse range of cases, and build strong clinical confidence. In addition to local training, selected cohorts benefit from international exposure opportunities through clinical observerships and collaborations with institutions such as Lakeshore Hospital, India. To date, two cohorts have participated in month-long immersive placements, providing hands-on experience within their chosen specialties. The programme is arranged to ensure a seamless learning experience, with support for accommodation, transportation, and daily living needs, allowing participants to focus entirely on their clinical development.

Advancing specialisation for system strength

At the advanced stage, healthcare resilience depends on a workforce equipped with specialised expertise and advanced clinical competencies. Burjeel Training Academy offers National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS) and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) accredited residency and fellowship programmes across key disciplines, including Internal Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery, Hematology-Oncology, General Surgery, and Critical Care Nursing. These programmes provide structured pathways for physicians and healthcare professionals to develop expertise in highly specialised areas of practice while contributing to the advancement of patient care and clinical outcomes.

Burjeel Holdings has achieved multiple NIHS accreditations, reinforcing its role in advancing postgraduate medical education and strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional hub for specialised healthcare training, research, and professional development.

Dr Mohamed Muath Adi, Designated Institutional Official (DIO), Programme Director of Orthopedic Surgery, and Head of the Burjeel Orthopedic Institute, highlighted the impact of these programmes.

“Accredited residency and fellowship programmes provide a structured, systematic, and rigorous environment where trainees can develop advanced clinical skills while receiving close mentorship from experienced specialists. This level of training is essential not only for individual professional growth but also for strengthening healthcare quality, fostering innovation, and building a sustainable healthcare workforce capable of meeting future healthcare challenges.”

Toward a future-ready healthcare education and innovation hub

Burjeel Training Academy's long-term vision extends far beyond traditional healthcare training. With a growing network of more than 30 strategic academic and healthcare partners across the UAE and internationally, Burjeel Holdings is laying the foundation for a world-class healthcare education and innovation institution that will shape the future of healthcare learning, research, and workforce development in the region.

Through collaborations with leading universities, professional bodies, and healthcare organisations, Burjeel is creating an ecosystem that seamlessly connects education, clinical practice, research, innovation, and workforce development.

This vision is to establish a pioneering healthcare academic centre that will serve as a regional leader in healthcare education, innovation, and talent development. By combining global best practices with Burjeel's extensive clinical network and expertise, the institution will prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals, researchers, and leaders while advancing innovation that improves patient care and strengthens healthcare systems across the UAE and beyond.

Investing in the UAE’s future healthcare workforce

Burjeel Training Academy’s workforce development initiatives are closely aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Healthcare Workforce Master Plan and the UAE’s national vision for a sustainable, resilient, and highly skilled healthcare workforce. Recognising that healthcare resilience begins with people, Burjeel Holdings continues to make significant investments in developing local talent and creating meaningful career pathways for UAE Nationals across clinical and non-clinical healthcare professions.

A key component of this commitment is the Academy’s partnership with NAFIS and other national workforce initiatives to address critical shortages in the healthcare sector. Through targeted workforce readiness programmes, student employment opportunities, and graduate transition initiatives, Burjeel is actively supporting the development of the next generation of Emirati healthcare professionals.

The recently launched UAE Workforce Readiness Programme is specifically designed to equip Emirati graduates and job seekers with the professional, clinical, and workplace competencies required to succeed in healthcare careers. The programme serves as a bridge between education and employment, helping to close critical workforce gaps in priority areas such as nursing, pharmacy, allied health, healthcare administration, and emerging healthcare specialties.

By combining education, training, mentorship, and employment opportunities within a single ecosystem, Burjeel has adopted a sustainable "train-to-employ and train-to-retain" model that not only supports Emiratisation objectives but also strengthens the long-term capacity of the UAE healthcare system.