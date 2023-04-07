Burjeel Medical City: Building A Healthier Future By Offering World-Class Paediatric Care

The Abu Dhabi hospital offers comprehensive paediatric care across a range of subspecialties to support children’s 360-degree health

Dr. Mandeep Singh, CEO Burjeel Farha , Consultant Maternal & Fetal Medicine

Dr. Dror Paley, Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery

Burjeel Medical City offers state-of-the-art paediatric care across a range of subspecialties to support children’s 360-degree health, which includes paediatric neuroscience services, paediatric bone marrow transplantation services, paediatric intensive care services, paediatric cardiology services, paediatric gastroenterology services, paediatric pulmonology services, paediatric orthopaedic services and paediatric rehabilitation services.

Dr. Zainul Aabideen, Consultant Paediatric , HOD Paediatric Hematology & Oncology

Dr. Michael George Uglow, Director of Paley Middle East Clinic and Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

Paediatric Neuroscience

Paediatric neuroscience is a critical field that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the nervous system in children. These disorders can cause developmental delays, seizures, neuromuscular disorders, and genetic abnormalities, among others. Paediatric neuroscience is essential to ensure the proper brain development and overall health of children worldwide.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed Waheed, Consultant, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery and Paley Middle East Clinic

Dr. Marelize Bosman, Consultant Paediatric Cardiology

Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, Consultant Paediatric Pulmonology

The proper development and functioning of the nervous system are essential for a child’s physical, cognitive, and emotional growth. Early diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders can help prevent further complications and improve a child’s quality of life.

Dr. Krish Venkatesh, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterology

Dr. Mansi Sachdev, Consultant, Paediatric Hematology Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant

The high prevalence of neurological disorders in children highlights the need for specialised care and early intervention. With proper diagnosis and treatment, children with neurological disorders can lead healthy and fulfilling lives. With an impressive team of highly skilled and experienced Western-board-certified paediatric neurologists, Burjeel Medical City offers comprehensive paediatric neuroscience services to support the brain health of children.

Dr. Rajasekhar Cingapagu, Specialist Paediatric Surgery

Paediatric Gastroenterology

Dr. Kesava Ananth Ramakrishnan, Consultant, Paediatric ICU

Gut health is an essential aspect of overall health, especially for children. The gut microbiota, a complex ecosystem of microorganisms living in the digestive tract, plays a vital role in the development and maintenance of the immune system and overall health.

Dr. Iviano Rudolph Ossuetta, Consultant and Director Neonatology

The doctors at Burjeel Medical City work together to provide an array of services, from prevention and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases, including irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease, to treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, colitis, and Crohn’s disease. The hospital offers a wide range of surgical options for paediatric patients with chronic abdominal pain or obstruction due to Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

Paediatric Cardiology

Advances made in paediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, and critical care have improved the survival and quality of life for children with congenital heart diseases, but there is still a significant burden of illness that requires attention. The importance of paediatric cardiology lies in its role in preventing, diagnosing, and treating heart disease in children, which can have a lifelong impact on their health and well-being. The paediatric cardiology experts at Burjeel Medical City evaluate and care for all children with heart problems, from new-borns to adolescents. The hospital provides ECG, ECHO, Holter monitoring, exercise testing, cardiac MRI, and cardiac CT. It is home to the UAE paediatric arrhythmia service, offering comprehensive heart rhythm assessment and pacemaker care.

Dr. Arif Khan, Consultant and Director Paediatric Neuroscience

Dr. Mahesh Cirasanambati, Consultant Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Paediatric Pulmonology

Pneumonia is the biggest infectious killer of children worldwide, claiming the lives of more than 700,000 children under the age of five every year, including over 153,000 new-borns who are particularly vulnerable to infection. Paediatric pulmonology plays a vital role in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of respiratory infections in children. Respiratory infections can range from mild infections like the common cold to more severe illnesses like pneumonia, bronchitis, and asthma. These infections can cause significant morbidity and mortality in children.

The expert paediatric pulmonologists at Burjeel Medical City are specialised healthcare professionals who have undergone extensive training and education in the diagnosis and management of respiratory illnesses in children. They work closely with paediatricians, paediatric nurses, and other healthcare professionals to provide comprehensive care to children with respiratory infections.

Paediatric Intensive Care and Neonatal Intensive Care

Paediatric intensive care and neonatal intensive care are crucial components of the healthcare system for critically ill children and new-borns. These specialised areas of medicine provide life-saving care to some of the most vulnerable patients.

The importance of paediatric and neonatal intensive care lies in their ability to provide specialised care to critically ill children and new-borns, often including life support measures such as mechanical ventilation, extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and continuous

renal replacement therapy. Purpose remains to stabilise the child’s condition and provide support while the underlying condition is treated. Overall, paediatric and neonatal intensive care are essential components of the healthcare system, providing life-saving care to critically ill children and new-borns and improving outcomes for these vulnerable patients.

Paediatric Neurorehabilitation

Paediatric neurorehabilitation is a crucial aspect of healthcare, and it is an inter-disciplinary approach that responds to temporary or permanent needs caused by developmental alterations or deficiencies in early childhood, intending to achieve maximum recovery and boost the development of the child’s abilities.

Burjeel Medical City offers specialised services for paediatric neurorehabilitation that can be instrumental in improving the outcomes of children with developmental disorders and neurological conditions. The sensory room at the hospital offers personalised sensory input to children with special needs, providing a safe and controlled environment for sensory stimulation.

Nirvana virtual rehabilitation is an innovative approach to neurorehabilitation that uses immersive reality and multi-sensory stimulation to enhance the rehabilitation process of patients with neuromotor and cognitive diseases. It provides an engaging and interactive environment for children to practice skills and improve their functional abilities.

The Spider Cage is another specialised resource for neuropediatric rehabilitation at Burjeel Medical City that allows for active and self-initiated movements and high-intensity practice of functional tasks for children with motor disorders, providing a safe and supportive environment for children to improve their motor skills and functional abilities.

Paediatric Surgery

The importance of paediatric surgery lies in its ability to provide lifesaving and life-improving interventions to children with surgical conditions. These interventions may include corrective surgeries for congenital anomalies, cancer surgeries, and other surgical treatments for conditions such as trauma, burns, and infections.

Improving access to paediatric surgery is essential for improving health outcomes and reducing the burden of surgical disease worldwide. Burjeel Medical City is a specialised paediatric surgical centre with world-class expertise and infrastructure for providing surgical care to children of all age groups, including new-borns.

Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation

Paediatric bone marrow transplantation (BMT) is a medical procedure that involves replacing damaged or diseased bone marrow with healthy stem cells. The procedure is commonly used to treat a variety of paediatric conditions, including leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood disorders. The procedure can help to restore healthy blood cell production and improve the quality of life for children with blood disorders.

Despite the potential benefits of bone marrow transplantation, access to the procedure remains limited in many parts of the world. According to a study published in the journal Bone Marrow Transplantation, access to the procedure is limited in low- and middle-income countries due to a lack of resources and expertise.

Burjeel Medical City is a specialised centre for paediatric BMT, with global expertise and improved infrastructure that has enabled access to the procedure for children in need and saved the lives of over 18 children.

Paediatric Orthopaedics

Paediatric orthopaedics is a specialised medical field dedicated to diagnosing, treating, and managing musculoskeletal problems in children and adolescents, from congenital deformities and growth-related disorders to traumatic injuries and sports-related issues. Paediatric orthopaedics is essential in promoting healthy growth and development so that children can lead active and fulfilling lives. Early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and timely intervention are all critical factors in enhancing outcomes and preventing long-term complications in children.

The Paley Middle East Clinic at Burjeel Medical City is renowned for its expertise and knowledge in accurately diagnosing and treating children’s musculoskeletal issues. The world-class experts at the clinic consider each child’s unique growth and development patterns while providing comprehensive care that addresses the treatment’s emotional and psychological aspects. This holistic approach ensures that children and their families receive the support and care they need.

Every child deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy, happy life. Burjeel Medical City focuses on empowering children’s health through advanced medical care and personalised attention. With its comprehensive range of paediatric specialties, the hospital is a beacon of hope for families who want the best for their children.

