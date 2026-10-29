Burjeel Breast Centre: Integrated care supporting women at every stage of their breast health journey

When diagnosed with breast cancer, several questions may come to a woman’s mind. Whom should she consult? What treatment options are available? How long will treatment take, and how will it affect her life? Having answers to these questions without unnecessary delays can make a difficult journey more manageable.

At Burjeel Breast Centre, located within Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) at Burjeel Medical City, the approach to care is designed around addressing these concerns. Bringing together specialists, advanced diagnostic technologies, personalised treatment, and patient support under one roof, the centre offers a coordinated pathway from early detection through treatment, recovery, and long-term follow-up.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) recently designated Burjeel Cancer Institute as a Centre of Excellence for breast cancer, recognising its specialised and integrated approach to care. The recognition highlights the Institute’s commitment to advancing treatment standards and improving access to comprehensive breast cancer services.

Multidisciplinary care under one roof

Breast cancer treatment rarely involves a single medical specialty. Depending on the diagnosis, patients may require imaging, surgery, medical oncology, radiation therapy, reconstruction, and additional support services.

At Burjeel Breast Centre, these specialties work within an integrated care model, reducing the need for patients to navigate multiple departments and appointments independently. The centre brings together consultations, advanced imaging, biopsies, pathology assessments, and multidisciplinary evaluations in a streamlined pathway. In many cases, women can receive a comprehensive assessment and personalised treatment plan within 24 hours.

Its multidisciplinary team includes breast surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, breast radiologists, pathologists, nuclear medicine physicians, genetic counsellors, reconstructive surgeons, psychologists, nutritionists, rehabilitation specialists, and palliative care experts.

Specialists review each patient’s case collectively, considering the type and stage of cancer, individual health requirements, and available treatment options.

Dr Dima Abdul Jabbar, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Director of Burjeel Breast Centre, said: “Breast cancer affects the whole family. When a woman is diagnosed, her children, husband, and parents share her fears and uncertainty. Caring for her means understanding these relationships and supporting both her and the people who love her throughout the journey.”

Technology supporting precise care

Accurate diagnosis plays an essential role in determining the most appropriate treatment strategy. Burjeel Breast Centre combines specialist clinical assessments with advanced imaging and diagnostic technologies to identify and evaluate breast conditions. Its diagnostic services include 3D mammography, contrast-enhanced mammography, breast MRI, automated breast ultrasound, image-guided biopsies, PET-CT imaging, and AI-supported diagnostic technologies.

These tools help specialists assess suspicious findings, characterize the disease, determine its extent, and guide treatment decisions according to each patient’s clinical needs. The centre offers a comprehensive range of treatment options, including breast-conserving surgery, advanced oncoplastic and reconstructive procedures, systemic therapies, precision radiation oncology, genetic risk assessment, and access to clinical trials.

Burjeel Breast Centre’s comprehensive approach is supported by internationally recognised quality certifications and accreditations, including Joint Commission International Clinical Care Programme Certification (JCI-CCPC) for the Breast Cancer Clinical Care Programme, recognition as a European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Designated Centre of Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation, and ISO 15189 accreditation for medical laboratories.

Taking early detection into communities

Alongside its advanced treatment services, Burjeel Breast Centre is extending its reach beyond the hospital through community-based screening. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Burjeel Breast Centre and Burjeel Cancer Institute launched a Mobile Mammography Truck campaign, supported by DoH and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

The initiative is taking breast cancer screening to workplaces, educational institutions, shopping malls, and residential communities across Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain, and surrounding areas. Equipped with advanced mammography technology and supervised by a specialised medical and technical team, the mobile unit allows women to undergo screening in a comfortable environment that ensures privacy.

Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, said: “Access to breast cancer screening should not be limited by where a woman lives or works. Through our Mobile Mammography campaign, we are taking an important preventive service directly into communities, encouraging more women to undergo regular screening. Detecting breast cancer at an early stage can open up more treatment options and improve outcomes. Our goal is to make early detection more accessible while ensuring that women who need further care have access to advanced treatment and specialist expertise.”

The campaign also includes educational sessions addressing breast cancer risk factors, warning signs, and the importance of regular screening, with outreach activities extending beyond October.

Supporting quality of life during and after treatment

For women undergoing breast cancer treatment, medical care is only one part of the experience. The physical and emotional effects of treatment can also influence confidence, everyday activities, and overall well-being.

Burjeel Breast Centre addresses these concerns through services designed to support patients during treatment and recovery. Private chemotherapy infusion suites offer comfort and privacy, while scalp cooling therapy may help reduce chemotherapy-related hair loss. Patients also have access to psychological counseling, nutritional guidance, rehabilitation, supportive care, and survivorship planning.

Integrated into the broader care pathway, these services help patients manage treatment-related challenges and maintain their quality of life. Alongside its comprehensive clinical services, the centre continues to invest in research, medical education, innovation, and international collaborations to advance evidence-based care and bring emerging therapies and treatment approaches to

patients.