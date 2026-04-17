Built to last: Why preparedness is becoming the UAE’s quiet competitive edge

In the UAE, business continuity has long been a given. Malls stay open, deliveries arrive on time, flights take off as scheduled. But in recent months, as regional tensions ripple across global markets and supply chains, that continuity is being tested and, more importantly, redefined.

What is emerging is a subtle but significant shift. Preparedness is no longer just about crisis response. It is becoming a competitive advantage, one that separates companies that can sustain growth from those that simply react.

Across sectors, from retail and logistics to mobility and services, companies are quietly investing in redundancy, flexibility, and faster decision-making. Not because disruption is imminent, but because the cost of being unprepared is now too high.

From contingency to core strategy

For years, risk management sat in the background — a necessary but often overlooked function. Today, it is moving to the centre of business strategy.

In the UAE, this shift is particularly visible because of the country’s role as a regional hub. Businesses here are deeply connected to global supply chains, international travel flows, and cross-border trade. Any external shock, even if indirect, has the potential to ripple through operations.

That reality is forcing companies to rethink how they plan. “We have taken proactive measures to anticipate future challenges; however, we acknowledge that the upcoming period will be exceptionally challenging,” said Shiraz Ossman, Founder of Two Guys Home Furnishings. “While expansion plans are proceeding, their scope has been reduced as much as feasible. The development of our new websites continues, but the timelines have experienced delays.”

It’s a pragmatic recalibration, not a halt, but a controlled adjustment. Growth continues, but with buffers built in. This is increasingly the norm. Companies are not pulling back entirely; they are restructuring how they move forward. Expansion plans are being phased. Investments are being prioritised. Timelines are becoming more flexible.

Agility on the ground: Where preparedness shows up

If strategy is where preparedness is planned, operations are where it is tested. In day-to-day business, resilience often shows up in small, almost invisible ways — faster communication between teams, better visibility into demand patterns, or the ability to pivot quickly when conditions change.

For Abhinav Patwa, Executive Vice-President at Al Ghurair Group and Head of Zed, preparedness is deeply operational. “Preparedness makes the biggest difference in maintaining reliable service during periods of uncertainty,” he said. “For us at Zed, this means closely monitoring demand patterns across the city, ensuring driver availability in key areas, and having systems in place to communicate quickly with both riders and drivers when conditions change.”

That ability to maintain service even when external conditions shift is where resilience translates directly into business value. Customers may not see the systems behind it, but they feel the consistency.

It’s also where technology and human coordination intersect. Real-time data, communication systems, and cross-team alignment are becoming essential tools for managing uncertainty. Patwa added that recent developments have sharpened this focus.

“We’re placing even greater emphasis on scenario planning, strengthening coordination across teams, and ensuring our systems and operations can respond quickly if conditions change.”

In practical terms, that means running multiple “what-if” scenarios, stress-testing systems, and ensuring that teams can act without delays.

Community, continuity, and brand trust

Preparedness is not only about internal systems, it is also shaping how companies engage with customers and communities.

In times of uncertainty, businesses are often judged not just by their performance, but by how they respond. Ossman’s company offers a case in point. “We immediately initiated a campaign to distribute certain inventory items — including cancelled orders and incorrect colours to customers experiencing significant hardship,” he said. “This initiative, named the WITT campaign (We’re In This Together), resulted in considerable additional exposure, which has proved to be immensely beneficial.”

Similarly, at Zed, recent efforts have focused on staying connected to the wider business ecosystem. “One small but meaningful change has been increasing the frequency of cross-team check-ins to stay closely aligned with what’s happening on the ground,” Patwa said. “Alongside this, we’ve been working more closely with local businesses across Dubai, including launching an initiative to help support and spotlight businesses that may be facing challenges in the current environment.”

These actions may seem incremental, but they reflect a broader shift: companies are recognising that resilience is collective. It depends not just on internal preparedness, but on the strength of the ecosystem they operate in.

In the UAE, where public and private sectors are closely interconnected, this ecosystem approach is particularly pronounced. Government-led infrastructure, diversified trade routes, and digital systems all play a role in enabling business continuity.

The new competitive edge

What distinguishes the current moment is not the presence of uncertainty — that has always existed, but the way businesses are responding to it.

Preparedness is becoming measurable. It shows up in how quickly a company can adapt, how smoothly it can maintain operations, and how confidently it can continue to serve customers. In sectors like logistics, retail, and mobility, this translates into tangible advantages: fewer disruptions, faster recovery times, and stronger customer loyalty.

But perhaps more importantly, it is shaping decision-making at the leadership level.

Companies are now asking different questions:

How resilient is our supply chain?

How quickly can we pivot operations?

Do we have visibility across our systems in real time?

Are our teams aligned and informed?

In the UAE, this evolution is reinforced by the country’s long-standing focus on stability and forward planning. Strategic reserves, diversified trade partnerships, advanced infrastructure, and digital governance systems all contribute to a business environment where resilience is built into the system.