Built for the rebound: UAE poised for a rapid pivot back to growth

The clearest sign that the UAE is ready to pivot swiftly into post-conflict normalisation is not a single forecast, stimulus package or policy meeting. It is the way the country has behaved throughout the crisis itself: calm, coordinated, liquid, open for business and already preparing for recovery even before the conflict has fully ended.

That matters. In most economies, “business as usual” returns only after stability is restored. In the UAE, the system is designed to preserve continuity during shocks so the rebound becomes less a restart and more an acceleration. Economists, business leaders and global institutions increasingly view the Emirates’ resilience not as a temporary response mechanism but as a structural governing model.

For businesses and residents anticipating the end of the crisis, the message is unequivocal: in the UAE, normality is not accidental. It is engineered.

Model tested before

The deeper point is this: the UAE does not need to invent a recovery strategy after the conflict. It already has one.

It has been tested during the global financial crisis, the pandemic and earlier geopolitical shocks. Each time, the pattern has been consistent — absorb disruption, protect confidence, sustain liquidity, maintain connectivity and accelerate growth.

The World Bank’s latest regional update lowered growth forecasts across the Middle East due to the conflict but still singled out the UAE, alongside Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as having sufficient fiscal space to absorb temporary spending pressures and recover quickly from a short disruption cycle.

Strong recovery case

Across the GCC, growth is projected to ease from 4.4 per cent in 2025 to 1.3 per cent in 2026. Yet this slowdown is widely viewed as cyclical rather than structural. A report by ICAEW prepared in partnership with Oxford Economics forecasts regional growth could rebound sharply to 8.5 per cent in 2027 as logistics corridors reopen fully and energy output normalises.

For the UAE, the rebound outlook is especially credible because the economy emerging from the conflict is far more diversified than in earlier geopolitical cycles. Non-oil sectors now account for roughly 75 per cent of GDP, according to S&P Global Ratings, with logistics, aviation, tourism, finance, trade, technology and real estate forming multiple recovery engines capable of expanding simultaneously once tensions ease.

S&P reaffirmed the UAE’s AA/Stable sovereign rating and projected the country’s current-account surplus will average about 8.6 per cent of GDP between 2026 and 2029 — among the strongest external positions globally.

Confidence preserved

Confidence management has long been the UAE’s first line of defence during periods of geopolitical stress. Capital typically exits markets before physical disruption intensifies, making investor reassurance central to stability.

Dubai Chambers convened 13 high-level meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils representing 127 business leaders across sectors including banking, insurance, manufacturing, automotive and consumer goods to reinforce business continuity planning and sustain investor confidence.

This coordinated engagement between regulators and the private sector reflects a distinctive resilience framework built on dialogue rather than reactive intervention.

Private-sector sentiment remains notably constructive. A survey by HSBC found that 50 per cent of UAE respondents strongly believe in their ability to reposition for long-term growth despite volatility. Even more striking, 97 per cent said they still see scope for international expansion.

Around 95 per cent identified supply-chain redesign as a source of opportunity, while 60 per cent said access to advanced infrastructure and technology will shape corporate strategy over the next three years — signalling forward positioning rather than retrenchment.

Fiscal buffers strong

Optimism alone does not restore normality. Balance-sheet strength does. Here the UAE remains exceptionally well placed. The Central Bank of the UAE’s Financial Institution Resilience Package, backed by assets exceeding Dh1 trillion, allows banks to draw up to 30 per cent of their cash reserve requirement balances while providing additional dirham and dollar liquidity facilities and temporary regulatory flexibility to sustain lending to the real economy.

Such proactive intervention ensures uninterrupted credit flows to businesses and households — a critical condition for rapid post-conflict recovery.

International institutions including the International Monetary Fund have repeatedly highlighted the UAE’s strong fiscal and external buffers, low sovereign debt levels and large sovereign wealth assets as key pillars supporting resilience during periods of regional volatility.

Banking sector strength

Any meaningful transition back to business as usual depends heavily on banking-sector performance — and the UAE enters this phase from one of its strongest positions in years.

According to the central bank’s latest Quarterly Economic Review, total banking assets reached Dh5.34 trillion by the end of 2025, while deposits climbed to roughly Dh3.3 trillion. Credit expanded to approximately Dh2.57 trillion, supported by stronger lending to the private sector and strategic industries.

Sector fundamentals remain robust. Capital adequacy stands near 17.3 per cent, comfortably above regulatory thresholds, while non-performing loans remain contained at about 1.7 per cent.

UAE Banks Federation leaders say continued investment in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and open-finance architecture is strengthening operational resilience across the financial ecosystem.

Platforms such as Aani instant payments, the Jaywan domestic card scheme, Nebras open-finance infrastructure and emerging central bank digital currency initiatives represent a qualitative leap in the UAE’s financial architecture.

Trade corridors active

Another decisive advantage supporting recovery is the UAE’s position as a global trade connector.

The country’s logistics ecosystem links Asia, Europe and Africa through integrated ports, airports, shipping routes and digital trade corridors. These networks have continued functioning through the crisis, reinforcing supply-chain continuity even during periods of heightened regional uncertainty.

Strategic agreements such as the UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement continue to deepen trade diversification and strengthen bilateral investment flows. Policymakers aim to lift total non-oil foreign trade beyond $1 trillion annually by 2031, a cornerstone target of the country’s economic transformation agenda.

Financial hub expansion

Momentum within the Dubai International Financial Centre offers another powerful signal of investor confidence.

The centre added 1,924 new companies in 2025, bringing the total number of active firms to 8,844, reinforcing its position among the fastest-growing financial hubs globally.

Economists say this expansion reflects a structural shift rather than a cyclical surge, with multinational firms increasingly using Dubai as a regional headquarters serving South Asia, Africa and emerging Middle Eastern markets.

Infrastructure continuity

Connectivity has remained one of the UAE’s strongest stabilising forces throughout the conflict period.

Ports, aviation corridors, logistics zones and digital networks continued operating with minimal disruption, preserving trade flows and enabling companies to maintain supply-chain operations even amid geopolitical uncertainty.

The country’s infrastructure architecture — built over four decades — is specifically designed to sustain continuity during external shocks.

This includes strategic energy export routes such as the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, which allows crude shipments to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and maintain export flexibility during regional tensions.

Markets resilient

Hard economic indicators suggest activity has moderated but not stalled.

The UAE’s non-oil Purchasing Managers’ Index remained above the expansion threshold at 52.9 in March, signalling continued growth across key sectors including construction, trade and services.

Dubai’s PMI also remained firmly in expansion territory at 53.2, indicating sustained business momentum despite supply-chain adjustments linked to the conflict.

Real estate sentiment — traditionally a sensitive indicator of investor confidence — has remained equally stable. Surveys show about 85 per cent of Dubai landlords are not considering selling properties despite regional uncertainty, reflecting strong long-term confidence in market fundamentals.

Investment flows steady

Advisory firms monitoring capital flows report that global investors are adopting a wait-and-watch stance rather than exiting the UAE market.

Strategic investors continue to view regulatory certainty, contract enforcement and institutional stability as defining advantages supporting long-term commitments to the country.

The continued expansion of sovereign wealth investments and infrastructure financing pipelines further reinforces this perception.

Recovery already mapped

So what will “business as usual” mean once the conflict fully subsides?

It will likely begin with a release of pent-up confidence: travel bookings improving, hotel occupancy stabilising, shipping routes normalising and investment timelines resuming as companies shift from risk management to execution mode.

Finance and technology sectors are expected to lead the rebound, followed by tourism, hospitality and logistics as regional connectivity strengthens further. Trade corridors linking Asia, Europe and Africa are also expected to regain momentum quickly, reflecting the UAE’s structural role as a global connector economy.